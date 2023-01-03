Here are the 20 House GOP members who voted against McCarthy

By Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Jessica Dean and Sonnet Swire | CNN

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy received a third reprimand for speaker for the Chamber adjourned Tuesday evening.

Twenty Republicans voted against him – an increase from the 19 dropouts in the first two ballots. McCarthy, needing 218 votes, had failed to secure the gavel in the third round, earning 202 votes in the final standings.

All 20 voted in favour Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who himself voted for McCarthy. Florida Representative Byron Donalds, who had initially voted for McCarthy in the first two rounds, shifted his support to Jordan.

Jordan left the room on Tuesday and told CNN there is “no” chance he will become speaker, adding that he wants to become chairman of the House Judiciary. He said he would lobby his colleagues to support McCarthy once the chamber resumes Wednesday.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against McCarthy on the third ballot: