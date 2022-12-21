Here are key figures from Trump’s tax returns

New numbers in a House Ways and Means Committee report showed Donald J. Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years as president, and paid no taxes in 2020 as his income began to dwindle .

Year Adjusted gross income Tax based
income and AMT		 Tax credits Final tax assessment
after credits
2020 – $4,795,757 $0 $0 $0
2019 4,380,714 558,780 –425,335 133,445
2018 24,339,696 9,356,232 –8,356,766 999,466
2017 –12,916,948 7,435,857 –7,435,107 750
2016 –32,409,674 2,234,725 –2,233,975 750
2015 –31,756,435 2,127,670 –1,485,739 641,931

Tax credits include foreign tax credits, the General Entrepreneurial Discount and other discounts.

Mr. Trump’s fortunes changed during his presidency, according to figures in the report, which detail the former president’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. In the two years before he became president, Mr. Trump suffered heavy business losses, the data showed. In his first three years as president, he had an adjusted gross income of $15.8 million.

Mr. Trump’s tax bills, after deductions, were based on his income when it was above zero, as well as the alternative minimum tax in four of the six years. The AMT limits deductions that would otherwise have helped eliminate its tax burden. He lowered his resulting tax bills with a mix of tax cuts, including incentives and refunds to business owners.

The detailed data in the report shows consistent losses over the six years, particularly in real estate and other business, a category that includes losses carried forward from previous years.

Mr. Trump’s income, by source

Category 2015 2016 2017
Salary $14,141 $978 $373,629
interest 9,393,096 8,994,141 6,758,494
Dividends 1,729,897 337,938 21,984
Business income –599,030 8,797,393 1,433,030
Property –7,882,011 –15,939,523 –16,746,815
Other cases –76,909,237 –44,955,324 –12,306,111
Capital gains 35,835,453 10,941,053 7,528,298
Other gains 6,603,042 –444,633 33,740
Pensions 77,808 77,808 84,351
Refunds 0 0 0
Total income –31,736,841 –32,190,169 –12,819,400
Category 2018 2019 2020
Salary $393,957 $393,928 $393,229
interest 9,435,377 11,332,436 10,626,179
Dividends 60,254 71,921 25,347
Business income –430,408 –225,560 –29,686
Property –11,992,220 –16,472,951 –15,676,469
Other cases 4,826,478 0 0
Capital gains 22,015,123 9,257,197 0
Other gains 0 0 –501,255
Pensions 86,532 86,532 86,532
Refunds 0 0 382,065
Total income 24,395,093 4,443,503 –4,694,058

