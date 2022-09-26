Here Are 10 Ways to Make Your Business Cards More Appealing

Are you in the market for new business cards? If so, you’re not alone. In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to have professional-looking business cards that help you stand out from the crowd.

So what can you do to make your business cards more appealing? Check out these 10 tips:

Use Creative Typography and Fonts

Using creative typography and fonts can help your business card make a great first impression. When choosing a font for your business card, be sure to select something easy to read. Some of the most popular fonts used by brands include Helvetica, Arial and Times New Roman.

Yes, the font’s readability is important to include in your business card printing. Another important element is the font’s kerning. Kerning is the space between each character in a font. If the kerning is too wide or too narrow, it can make the text difficult to read. Test different kerning values to find what works best for your business card design.

Add Images or Graphics

Your business card is often the first impression people have of your company, so it’s important to ensure it’s a good one! One way to do this is by adding images or graphics to your business cards.

People are visual creatures and tend to remember things they see better than things they just read about. So by adding an image or graphic to your business card, you’re more likely to make a lasting impression.

If you want to add a little extra visual interest to your business cards, here are a few ideas:

Use a photograph . A professional headshot is always a good choice, but you could also use a photo of your product or a scenic shot representing your business location.

Add a company logo . A logo can help make your business card look more polished and professional.

Use graphic elements . Simple shapes or patterns can add a touch of personality to your business cards.

Use Bold Colours

Some of the best business cards are those that incorporate bold colours. This is because bold colours attract attention and make a lasting impression.

There are a few different ways that you can use bold colours on your business card. One way is to use them for the background. This can be a solid colour or a pattern. Another way is to incorporate them into the design of your business card. This could be done by using coloured fonts or by adding colourful graphical elements.

Consider Using a Different Shape for Your Card

Most cards are either 3.5″ x 2″ or 2″ x 3.5″, but you can easily find other sizes that will work just as well. The shape of your business card can have a big impact on its overall appeal with a unique shape. Whilst most cards are rectangular, anything that deviates from that convention is bound to stand out. And if you can find a way to make your card more eye-catching and memorable, that will only benefit your business.

Make Use of Interesting Textures and Materials

Having a great business card design is important. After all, it is often the first impression that potential clients or customers have of your company. So why settle for boring, ordinary cards when you can make them stand out with interesting textures and materials?

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Use textured paper. There are all sorts of textured papers available these days, from those with a subtle linen finish to those almost velvety to the touch. Adding a bit of texture to your business cards can make them both more visually appealing and more enjoyable to handle.

Use interesting finishes. There are all sorts of special finishes that can be applied to business cards these days, from UV-coated varnishes to raised spot glosses. These can make your cards pop and give them a luxurious feel.

Try Adding a QR Code or Other Type of Tracking Code

If you’re looking for ways to make your business cards more appealing, one option is to add a QR code or other type of tracking code. This can help track how many people are scanning your card and possibly even lead to potential customers.

To add a QR code to your business card, you’ll first need to create one. There are several free online QR code generators that you can use. Once you’ve generated your QR code, you can add it to your business card design. Make sure it’s placed in an easily visible spot so people can scan it.

Get Creative With Your Layout Design

Business cards are often an afterthought in the design process. They’re seen as a necessary evil, something you must include, but that doesn’t need much thought or creativity. But your business card is one of the first things potential customers will see, so why not put some effort into making it stand out?

One tip that you can do is to get creative with your layout design. Instead of the standard rectangular shape, try a die-cut business card in an interesting shape. This will make your card stand out from the rest and give potential customers something to remember you.

Use Custom Die Cuts or Embossing/Debossing Effects

Die cutting uses a die to cut out a shape from a piece of paper. Embossing is the process of creating raised relief images on paper, whilst debossing is the process of creating recessed images.

Custom die-cuts can create shapes that are impossible to achieve with traditional cutting methods. This can make your business cards more eye-catching and unique. Embossing and debossing can also add texture and dimension to your business cards. These effects can make your cards stand out from the rest.

Include a Personal Message or Tagline

Including a personal message on your business card lets people know that you’re not just another faceless company. It shows that you’re a real person with real values and willing to take the time to connect with people on a personal level.

A personal message or tagline can be something as simple as your company motto or something that reflects your personality.

Print on High-Quality Paper Stock

Remember a few things when choosing paper stock for your business cards. Firstly, you’ll want to ensure that the paper is thick enough to give your cards a substantial feel. Secondly, you’ll want to choose a paper that has a nice finish. Glossy papers can look sleek and professional, whilst matte papers have a more subtle appearance.

Give your cards a luxurious feel with high-quality paper stock. This can also help your cards last longer.

The Bottomline

Have you tried any of these tips for designing standout business cards? If not, now is the time to get started.

You put a lot of thought into your branding, and your business cards should reflect that. With the right printing services, you can get creative with your layout design and make an impression on potential customers. So don’t be afraid to think outside the box regarding your business cards—they could be the first thing someone sees that represents your brand, so make them count!

