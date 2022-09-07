Herbal supplements are at the center of heart rhythm issues

Cardiologists warn that poorly controlled over-the-counter herbal supplements cause heart rhythm problems in users in their 20s.

Doctors told Insider that the supplements are the most common cause of arrhythmia in patients who come to their clinics, warning that the small oversight over the development of these pills means dangerous ingredients can find their way inside. are the main culprits.

A person in their twenties who suffers from arrhythmia is rare. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reports that 70 percent of cases of the disease occur in people between the ages of 65 and 85 — with an overall risk decreasing with age.

Supplement use has exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the fear of some experts. While these pills can be easily found in grocery and drug stores across America, they are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Experts warn that at best they are often useless and can delay a person who is actually seeking proper medical treatment. In the worst cases, they can be contaminated with banned ingredients that cause harm to users.

dr. Danielle Belardo (pictured) said most of the cases of arrhythmia in young people she sees at her California clinic are related to the use of herbal supplements such as bitter orange

dr. Danielle Belardo, a cardiologist based in Newport Beach, California, told Insider that these herbal supplements were the cause of most of the irregular heartbeats she’s seen in recent months.

“This is based on what we know about herbal supplements and arrhythmia,” Belardo said.

“Because there is such poor regulation of the formulation, purity and efficacy of these herbs, we don’t have any solid literature to tell us exactly what causes it.”

She said she now asks patients who come in with irregular heartbeats to let her know what over-the-counter medications they could take.

Because many people who use these pills often take several, it is difficult for doctors like Belardo to identify which ones may be causing problems.

However, previous research has linked specific supplements to arrhythmia.

Bitter orange, often used as a treatment for nausea, indigestion, constipation and other gastrointestinal problems, has been linked to irregular heartbeats.

Experts also warn that ephedra and ephedrine alkaloids, which were banned in the US nearly 20 years ago for being linked to irregular heartbeats, strokes and heart attacks, may also be contaminants in some pills.

The NIH has historically linked bitter orange (left) supplements to heart rhythm problems. Supplements that use ephedra (right) are banned in the US, but they can still contaminate some doses

There are also plenty of other ingredients in all sorts of supplements that can pose a risk that experts aren’t even aware of.

Use of these pills skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supplements combined for a estimated $11 billion on sale in 2020, crossing the $10 billion mark for the first time.

The 17 percent year-over-year growth rate more than doubled the industry’s eight percent growth in 2019.

Belardo says she respects alternative medicine but is concerned that many people turn to these supplements after being recommended by social media personalities who don’t give the best advice.

“The truth is that sometimes when you watch the best health podcasts or the best health influencers, it’s often not people who recommend the guidelines-based, evidence-based medicine recommended by all the major academic medical organizations,” she said.

Other experts have also expressed fears that some people are using supplements to replace the actual medicine – thereby harming themselves by not seeking needed care.

The AARP warns that the supplement industry thrives on the lack of regulation, and today’s major players have no reason to change their standard of operation unless forced to do so.

Over-the-counter supplements don’t contain any controlled substances — if they did, the FDA would remove them from the shelves — and are generally safe.