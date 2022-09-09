Her Majesty’s humor: How the Queen PRANKED two American tourists

The Queen was best known for her stoic demeanor and reassuring voice of calm in moments of crisis.

But Her Majesty also had a wicked sense of humor that only those closest to her could see firsthand.

In one of the best examples, one of her former security guards revealed a hilarious prank she played on two American tourists.

Richard Griffin told how the monarch had walked near the grounds of her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, wearing her tweed and a headscarf.

She passed a group of American tourists, but they didn’t recognize her and asked if she lived nearby, which she said.

But when asked if she had met the Queen, the Queen playfully replied, “No, but he has,” pointing to her security guard.

They then asked Her Majesty to take a picture of them with the police officer, before taking one with her as well.

Griffin, who worked for the royals for more than 30 years, told the story to Sky News during Britain’s platinum anniversary celebrations in June.

He said, ‘Normally you don’t meet anyone in these picnic areas. But two walkers came up to us and the queen always stopped and said hello.

‘And it was two Americans on a walking holiday. And from the moment we first stopped, it was clear they hadn’t recognized the queen, which is fine.

“The American lord told the Queen where he came from, where they were going, and where they had been in Britain.

‘And I saw it coming and sure enough, he said to Her Majesty, and where do you live?

‘And she said I live in London, but I have a holiday home on the other side of the hills.

Margaret Rhodes is pictured with the Queen at the sprawling Balmoral Estate in Scotland

The Prince of Wales and Queen were pictured together in front of a pair of horses on the estate last year

‘He said how often do you come here? Oh, she said, I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl, so over 80 years.

“He said well, if you’ve been coming here for 80 years, you must have met the Queen.

In a flash she said, ‘Well, I haven’t, but Dickie meets here regularly. The man says to me, have you met the queen? What’s she like?

“Well, I said she can be very grumpy at times, but she has a wonderful sense of humor.

‘Before I knew it, this man put his arm around my shoulder and before I saw what happened, he grabs his camera, hands it to the queen and says, can you take a picture?

“Anyway, we switched places and I took a picture of them with the Queen, we never showed it, and we waved goodbye and Her Majesty said to me, ‘I’d like to be a fly on the wall if he told his friends in America.’

Although not a recent encounter, the Queen often enjoyed a more low-key lifestyle during her time at Balmoral.

She usually swaps out her signature bold colored dresses she wears for royal engagements for understated clothes and wellies.

Balmoral Castle has been a residence of the British Royal Family since 1852. It is located on an extensive site of approximately 50,000 acres.

As a working estate it includes: forestry and farmland, as well as managed herds of deer, Highland cattle and ponies.

Balmoral Castle: the Queen’s summer home in Scotland with years of royal memories

Balmoral has long been one of the Queen’s favorite places and it is said that she is never happier than staying there.

She travels to the Aberdeenshire estate every summer where members of her family are invited to spend time with her while she is there.

Balmoral Castle was handed down to her through generations of royals after it was bought by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852.

The Queen’s traditional annual sojourn in the main house – after a break at Craigowan Lodge on the estate in July – usually lasts through August and September and into October.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visiting a farm on the Balmoral Estate in 1972 (PA)

This year she traveled to Balmoral on July 21 and stayed on the estate to appoint a new prime minister for the first time in her reign on Tuesday.

The 96-year-old monarch, who struggles constantly with mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, but this year he stayed in Scotland.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss made the 1,000-mile round trip to Aberdeenshire this week for key target groups.

It came after the Queen broke with convention earlier this summer when she inspected a guard of honor to officially move into her Scottish home.

She traditionally inspects the guard of honor at the gates of Balmoral, but this year she kept the event private on the grounds of the estate for her “comfort,” sources said.

The Queen inspected a guard of honor at the castle gates last summer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Balmoral, like Sandringham, is a private residence of the Queen rather than a royal residence belonging to the Crown.

Princess Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter, once described Balmoral as the most beautiful place on Earth.

“Hiking, picnicking, dogs – lots of dogs, there are always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time,” she said.

‘It’s a nice base for grandparents, for us to see them up there; where you just have the space to breathe and run.’

Years of royal memories have been forged at Balmoral, including family barbecues – where the Duke of Edinburgh did the cooking and the Queen did the dishes.

After Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall – a large hunting lodge on the Balmoral Estate.

The Queen was staying with her grandsons William and Harry in Balmoral when their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997.