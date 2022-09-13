Her Majesty rides off into the sunset: Cloud over London resembles late monarch on a horse
- A royal benefactor saw a cloud that reminded them of the late Queen Elizabeth II
- The sky over Wembley looked like young Elizabeth riding her horse
- Eki Eguae, 37, saw the cloud on his way back from the shops near his house
From the double rainbow over Buckingham Palace as her death was announced to the heavens opening in a symbolic downpour, the elements seemed to reflect the nation’s mood in recent days.
Now a benefactor has seen a cloud figure that reminded them of Her Late Majesty on one of her beloved horses.
The photo, taken on Sunday at Wembley, in north-west London, reflects photos of a young Elizabeth riding in royal uniform.
Horse lover: Princess Elizabeth represents the king in a trooping ceremony in 1951
Last leave? A cloud resembling a figure on horseback spotted in Wembley, London
It follows photos of several clouds that resembled the queen with her signature hats.
Eki Eguae, 37, spotted the cloud while on his way back from the shops near his home.
Eki, who showed the cloud photo to his colleagues, said he couldn’t help but think the Queen was looking out over London.
The eager cloud-spotter said, “I hadn’t thought of the Queen at first.
“But later I thought about the fact that she was so passionate about horse racing, and as we talked with my colleagues, we all said it felt like she was behind it.
“It was very strange to see it, the cloud just looked as perfect as a horse someone was riding on.
“I was just amazed when I saw it. I quite like seeing what some of the clouds look like, but this one was just so distinctive.”
