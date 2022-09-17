Her Majesty was distraught after the death of Candy – her oldest and longest-surviving dog

<!–

The Queen’s last heartbreak before she passed away last week at age 96 was the news that her beloved Dorgi Candy had passed away after being by her side for 18 years.

Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-lived dog hit the late queen hard and she was said to be “distraught” about it.

Which makes it all the more surprising that Her Majesty found her last days in Balmoral so comforting, as Candy’s death came shortly after her arrival in the Scottish Highlands earlier in the summer.

The loss of the Dachshund-Corgi cross was a huge blow to the Queen, as Candy has been by her side since 2004, making her over 18 — a remarkable age for a Dorgi.

Poignantly, the dog had the same name as Prince Philip’s beloved yellow Labrador. She was one of the Queen’s four Dorgis (Cider, Berry, and Vulcan are the others) but survived them all.

Although Candy was extremely old in dog years, her death hit the Queen hard. In a most unusual move, she decided she didn’t want this most loyal companion to be buried in Balmoral.

For most of her life there has been an unwritten rule that her dogs are buried where they die, so her pets’ final resting places can be found in Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.

Normally, the Queen herself oversees the funerals, accompanied by her head gardener. Later, a headstone is engraved with the dog’s name, dates of birth and death, and an appropriate epitaph.

But on Candy’s death, she arranged for the dog’s remains to be flown to London and transferred to Windsor to be buried with another long-term companion, Vulcan, who passed away in 2020.

Her decision was so unexpected that her closest household staff took it as a sign that the Queen intended to be back in Windsor at the end of the holiday to oversee the placement of the headstone herself.

She still had the pleasant company of two other dogs, Sandy and Muick, gifts from Prince Andrew and his daughters a year ago.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have said they will care for two of the Queen’s beloved corgis after her death.

Muick and Sandy, who will now be adopted by the Queen’s third son and Mrs Ferguson, were gifted to the late Queen after Prince Philip’s death.

Last week, the Duke of York’s spokesperson confirmed that the two dogs will live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the divorced couple resides.

Until now, the fate of the beloved corgis had remained a mystery, although many predicted that Prince Andrew, often referred to as the Queen’s “favorite” son, and his daughter Princess Beatrice would take care of the pets.

The couple was believed to have walked the dogs in the months leading up to the Queen’s death.

The late Her Majesty the Queen owned more than 30 of the gritty, short-legged dogs during her reign, but had resisted adopting new dogs in recent years because she didn’t want to leave the dogs behind after her death.