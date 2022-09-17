Her final journey ends in a haunting silence

In the seconds after the Queen’s coffin gently descends tomorrow into the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, her bagpiper will play a haunting lament.

With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the Gothic chapel.

As he does so, the swirling notes of his bagpipes will gradually fade until finally the 800-strong congregation in the chapel will be left in contemplative silence.

It will be a powerful and hugely symbolic conclusion to the Committal Service – a more intimate and personal service where friends, family and those who have worked in the Queen’s Household, both past and present, will be able to bid farewell to the Monarch.

The memorable second part of a day of ceremonial majesty will focus on Windsor, the Queen’s beloved home where she spent much of her time following the pandemic.

After a procession through London, the coffin travels into the State Hearse from Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner, to the entrance to Queen’s Home Park at Shaw Farm Gate in Windsor.

Instead of taking the direct M4, the route was modified on Friday to follow smaller A-roads. For what was originally an hour-long journey, palace officials have now planned twice as long to give as many people as possible one last glimpse of their queen.

After following the A4 through west London, the procession will pass south of Heathrow before passing Runnymede, the meadow where Magna Carta was drawn.

At 3:06 PM the state hearse will arrive at Long Walk, the tree-lined avenue leading to Windsor Castle, and the Queen’s coffin will be carried in another glorious procession.

It will be led by dismounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry Regiment, followed by the mounted Sovereign’s Escort and massive pipes and drums from Scottish and Irish regiments and the Bands of the Coldstream Guards. A total of 102 military horses will participate.

Where to watch on big screens in the UK Live coverage is provided on large screens across the country and for those in London wishing to be close to the procession, four giant screens have been set up in Hyde Park (access from the north side of the park between Marble Arch and Marlborough Gate) . Vue cinemas will also show live footage. Large screens will be shown at the following locations: Birmingham (Centenary Square) Coventry (University Square) Exeter (Northernhay Gardens and Exeter City Football Club) Leeds (Millennium Square) Lichfield (the cathedral) Manchester (the cathedral) Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Old Eldon Square) Scarborough (Great Hall of the Spa) Sheffield (the cathedral) Solihull (core theatre) Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire University, The Catalyst Hall) Stratford-upon-Avon (Royal Shakespeare Theatre) Telford (St Georges Sports and Social Club) Reading (Forbury Gardens) Walsall (St Matthew’s Church) West Bromwich (Dartmouth Park bandstand) Wolverhampton (Queen Square)

After 34 minutes, the king and other members of the royal family will join the procession arriving at the quadrangle of the castle.

The parade will march to the beat of artillery gunfire fired from the castle’s East Lawn and the toll of the Sevastopol Bell – a Crimean War relic that is rung to mark the deaths of senior members of the royal family.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Grenadier Guards will lift the coffin on the west steps of St. George’s Chapel, where it will rest on the catafalque. Sixteen months earlier, Prince Philip was carried up these stairs.

Inside the chapel will be staff from the Queen’s various estates, the majority of whom will not have attended the previous funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Governors-Generals and Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth will also be in attendance, in a nod to the Queen’s 1953 promise to give her ‘with heart and soul’ to the Commonwealth.

The Committal Service, led by the Dean of Windsor, begins at 4 p.m. In a moment of bleak symbolism, the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Scepter will be removed from the top of the coffin before the final hymn.

After the hymn, Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief Lord Parker of Minsmere, will break his wand and place it on the coffin. The tradition goes back centuries, but this is the first time it has been seen by the general public.

The coffin will then be lowered into the Royal Vault at the culmination of 12 days of public grief.

However, for the Queen’s devoted family, there will be a final and very personal closing ceremony.

At 7:30 PM, the King and other royals will attend a funeral service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. There, the Queen will be reunited with her husband in a small chapel that is also the resting place for her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, and where her sister Margaret’s ashes are interred.

Worn by ‘Monarch’s Mob’ Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s middle name is ‘Portal’ – his mother’s maiden name. The coffin will be transported on a 123 year old gun carriage from HMS Excellent on Whale Island in Portsmouth, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Paul ‘Ronnie’ Barker. The procession will pass close to the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, whose last words were ‘I’m all bored with this’. The Dean of Westminster was formerly chaplain to Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he lived in rooms once occupied by Chronicles Of Narnia author CS Lewis. The Queen’s Piper is the only non-Royal allowed to wear Balmoral tartan. His predecessor let the wind lift his kilt as he played for the Queen, prompting Her Majesty to ask if it was a “particularly cold morning.” Soldiers carrying the coffin to Westminster Abbey must be over six feet tall and come from a Grenadier Guards unit affectionately known as the ‘Monarch’s Mob’. Among the guests is Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice. In 2009 he won the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing. Among the famous burials at Westminster Abbey are astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and actor Laurence Olivier. The Abbey Choir sings William Croft’s Funeral Sentences, from the 18th century, which includes the line ‘I am the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord’. Croft, born in Warwickshire, was the abbey’s organist. Weighing in at nearly a ton and captured in the Crimea in 1856, the Sebastopol bell will toll as the coffin arrives at Windsor Castle. It only passes for the death of the most senior Royals. As a final showpiece, the Lord Chamberlain will break his wand and place it on the coffin during the Committal Service in St George’s Chapel. The wand is a thin staff originally used to discipline rowdy courtiers in the monarch’s court.

The day to remember

By Mark Hookham for the Sunday post

In a monumental spectacle that will captivate the world, Britain will tomorrow bid a beautiful farewell to its greatest monarch.

An estimated million people will march through the streets of London to witness breathtaking splendor, punctuated by historic moments of sadness and solemnity.

Kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers of nearly all nations will join King Charles for the first royal state funeral at Westminster Abbey in over 200 years.

Among the 2,000 in the borough will be everyday heroes: NHS staff who toiled tirelessly during the pandemic, armed forces veterans awarded top honors for bravery and charities who have changed the lives of those less fortunate.

After the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be carried by a huge procession, with more than 4,000 soldiers, that will move slowly through central London.

With the muted spinning top of Big Ben and the percussive rhythm of artillery fire every 60 seconds, the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin is towed past Whitehall and The Mall and past Buckingham Palace by 142 Royal Navy seamen.

It will be a mesmerizing moment of ceremonial spectacle not seen since Sir Winston Churchill’s state funeral nearly 60 years ago. “The procession will be like none of us have ever seen, I think, in our lives,” General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the army, said yesterday.

“It is clearly a first and will bring together all elements of the armed forces and all those who serve in a procession that I hope will be accurate and flawless.”

The Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, who is the mastermind behind the occasion, believed the day will “unite people around the world.” The proceedings begin at 6:30 a.m. when the last members of the public pass by the Queen’s casket at Westminster Hall, marking the end of four and a half days in the state in which up to 500,000 have paid their respects.

At 10:35 a.m., a company of Grenadier Guards, the Queen’s top guards, will lift her coffin from the catafalque and place it on the State Gun Carriage. The 2.8-ton carriage has taken four other monarchs on their last journeys, including her father, King George VI in 1952. It has been pulled on ropes through Royal Navy classifications since Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901, when the horses who had to pull the coffin, hung it up.

The short procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, via Parliament Square, will be the first moment of breathtaking pageantry with 200 military musicians.

World leaders will arrive at the abbey from 8 a.m. in a fleet of buses. As the only exception, US President Joe Biden is allowed to use his armored limousine, known as ‘The Beast’.

The one-hour service begins at 11am and is led by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury and a talk by Prime Minister Liz Truss. At about 11:55 a.m., the Last Post sounds and a grieving nation comes to a halt for two minutes of harrowing silence.

Minutes later, the coffin, followed by King Charles and the Queen Consort, will emerge through the Abbey’s Great West Door for its extraordinary procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, where it will be placed on a hearse for its final journey to windsor.