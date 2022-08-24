Her ego knows no bounds but at least, says JULIE BURCHILL, she’s proud of what she’s achieved

Critics have often accused me of being a narcissist – and I admit over the years I’ve come to believe it could be true.

After all, I’ve always found myself fascinating, love attention and brag incessantly about my talent as a writer. These things come naturally to me. What kind of person does not love themselves? Yet I notice that others find my behavior strange.

My husband says, “There’s something weird you do when a stranger comes up to you for literally whatever reason — you react like they’re a fan about to ask for a selfie.”

And a writer friend recalls: ‘I said you type with one finger once, and you laughed and said, ‘If you can write with two hands as well as I can write with one finger, talk to me!’

I once had a pleasant dream that I was sitting in a train car with Madonna and she was crying.

Then Oprah Winfrey arrived to tell me that Madge was crying because I was more famous than her. I loved that dream.

I am convinced that this level of confidence is the reason I am successful. I made it as a writer at age 17, and I’m still one — an excellent one — at age 63, despite countless attempts to silence me.

My parents were factory workers, and my sink school career counselor made it clear that I expected to follow in their footsteps.

If I’d been as humble as my parents, I’d be living their humble life right now—and as much as I loved them, I knew early on that being ordinary wasn’t for me.

So instead of seeing my narcissism as a flaw, I wore it as a badge of honor for years.

Julie says, “I’m disgusted by the modern female obsession with this made-up condition, which is just another way women bleat, ‘Ooo, I’m not worth it!’

When I gained modest fame in the 1980s, hard work and showing off were de rigueur.

I fondly remember the sexy, greedy, bossy girls, from Mrs. Thatcher to Melanie Griffith in the movie Working Girl, who stalked boardrooms and turned perky males into 12 cans of cat food.

Yet any bragging rights these days are looked down upon as terribly rude – I suspect mainly by those who have never had to struggle, so don’t know how to enjoy their own success. I dare not say it, but the young women of today often seem pathetic in comparison.

Far from bragging, most can’t wait to whine about their so-called “impostor syndrome.” I’m disgusted by the modern female obsession with this made-up condition, which is just another way for women to bleat, “Ooo, I’m not worth it!”

And I’m stunned that women as high-profile as Michelle Obama admit to feeling its oppressive pull. What a disastrous attitude for any successful person to adopt as there is no surer way to make others wonder if you really can’t handle it.

Where do they come from, all those wet wipes that incessantly whine about menstrual interruptions, menopause leave and the right to breastfeed children at work until the brat can open beer cans with his teeth?

I can’t remember anyone giving in to “impostor syndrome” in the 1980s – we were just so excited to make a lot of money and drive around in flash cars. And you don’t see men wringing their hands over their achievements.

When did it become morally necessary for women to sacrifice their vulnerabilities for a public discussion in the workplace, rather than just put on some more lipstick and enjoy their newfound strengths?

Give me the confidence of Ursula Andress who, when asked why she was undressing for Playboy, replied, “Because I’m beautiful,” rather than the self-doubt of Adele, who recently went on Desert Island Discs to dispel her fear of fame. and being “a sad person,” or the young tennis players who refuse to go to court because of their mental health.

We’ve encouraged young women to open up and share their fears to the point where they have crippled them.

We are now constantly preaching to young people about the importance of ‘being nice’. Videos with the hashtag ‘be kind’ have been viewed nearly 19 billion times on TikTok.

Professor and writer Dr. Sam Vaknin is one of the world’s leading authorities on narcissism, which he defines as “a selfish and relentless pursuit of gratification, dominance and ambition”

All very good, but especially for girls it has become quite a limiting kind of mantra. A friend told me, ‘I was buying clothes for my kids and I saw so many items that read Be Kind. They are all in the girls section and none are in the boys section. It’s like indoctrination.’

Seeing the savage swarm of depression, anxiety and self-harm slicing through the #BeKind generation of girls, I believe what the world needs right now is a few more women who are full of themselves.

Yet my attitude is increasingly seen as harmful, as if I am “harming” others by simply not apologizing and being candid.

While I consider myself nothing more than crazy, mean and a little dangerous to know, others would have me believe I’m a bad person who needs to deal with my toxic behavior.

However, am I really a narcissist? Or do I just stand out because I refuse to blush and mumble when I know my talents deserve to be shouted out loud?

Narcissism, and personality disorders in general, are now quite fashionable and therefore big business, with special advisers teaching victims how to free themselves.

Professor and author Dr. Sam Vaknin is one of the world’s leading authorities on narcissism, which he defines as ‘a selfish and relentless pursuit of gratification, dominance and ambition’.

In news that shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, he believes politics and other influential areas are full of narcissists.

He has also been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder.

He says that while we all have healthy narcissism — self-interest, in fact — it becomes pathological the moment it starts making you and those around you unhappy.

You must meet five of the nine qualities on his checklist to qualify as a “bad” narcissist.

Some just don’t suit me – I’ve never really envied the success of others, and I don’t believe I’ve ever been exploited.

But… self-important, requires excessive admiration, convinced they are special? Yes Yes Yes!

It is often thought that narcissism stems from an attempt to negate a “chaotic” upbringing. I don’t have that excuse. I was the only child of wonderful parents.

But I craved the attention of strangers and turned my back on those who really loved me. This would be a signature move of mine. So if I’m not really a textbook narcissist, it’s clear that I do act like one at times.

But lately I’ve started to wonder: why are we so addicted to narcissists? We are always the nicest people in the room. Instead, show me an empath, and I’ll show you a hand-wringing IV and flask, and a pretty self-worshipping one at that.

Empaths are people who claim to be so in tune with the emotions of others that they begin to feel them themselves. Can you imagine anything worse?

In a world increasingly overflowing with snowflakes, we tough, funny narcissists are a much-needed antidote.