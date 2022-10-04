Hepburn House calender: Hilarious and cheeky photos of aged care home residents

Advertising

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Residents of an Australian nursing home have starred in a fun calendar which was partly a response to the end of a Covid lockdown.

Thirteen residents of Hepburn House in Daylesford, Victoria, feature in scenarios ranging from a woman on a scooter flipping ‘the bird’, to another being thrown into a police car and a grandfather flashing a female resident.

While the 2023 calendar wasn’t designed in response to public health orders, photographer David White said residents were ready to go rogue after longer quarantines.

The nursing home residents were also ready to laugh after a gloomy time in 2022.

The residents of an Australian care home for the elderly, Hepburn House northwest of Melbourne, have starred in a hilarious calendar which was partly a response to the end of a Covid lockdown

Photographer David White said the 13 residents who posed were ready for some rebellious fun, including cover girl Ruth who spontaneously flipped the bird

More than 3,000 elderly nursing home residents died of Covid in 2022, compared to 917 in the first two years of the pandemic.

White told Daily Mail Australia residents had some ‘pent-up frustration’ after a recent three-week lockdown and were acting spontaneously because they were ready to release some ‘creative energy’.

“No one has been allowed into nursing homes for two or three years, those people have missed a lot of contact,” White said.

‘I knew they would be really interested in it and they were ready for it.

‘It was really fun.’

In a tongue-in-cheek image, a grandfather flashes a female resident who looks pleasantly surprised

Another photo shows a pair of friends, Helen Bridge and Denise De Zilwa, smoking up the road as they flee home in their vintage motorcycle and sidecar

The woman on the cover of the calendar, Ruth Irving, spontaneously flipped the bird during the shoot when Mr. White asked what she wanted to do.

The home’s manager, Dianne Jones, told the ABC that Mrs Irving is usually ‘a very dignified lady’.

Another photo shows a pair of friends, Helen Bridge and Denise De Zilwa, smoking up the road as they flee home in their vintage motorcycle and sidecar.

In another, a female resident checks under the kilt of a man playing the piano.

The calendar’s theme is ‘aging (un)gracefully’, referring to a community project originally designed to connect ‘LGBTQI elders’ in Victoria.

Organizers hope the money raised from the sale of the calendar will pay for an $8,000 upgrade to the seats on Hepburn House’s bus

The organizers hope that the money will be collected from sale of the calendar will pay for an $8,000 upgrade to the seats on Hepburn House’s bus.

It was the home’s third calendar shoot, with the first in 2020 a fundraiser for the Black Summer bushfires.

The cover showed 84-year-old Peggy Warren, apparently lying naked but with her modesty covered in rose petals, in the style of the famous poster for the Oscar-winning film American Beauty.

It raised $6,000.

The Hepburn House calendar is at the printers and will be out in time for Christmas. Anyone interested in buying one should email the home directly here.