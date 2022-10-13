Henry Charlton-Weedy revealed as Bishopsgate hero

One of the victims of the terrifying Bishopsgate stabbings is a high-flying city agent who required 52 stitches after being horribly punched in the face. He has been hailed as a hero by his wife, MailOnline can reveal.

Helen Carr, whose husband, financial worker Henry Charlton-Weedy, first spoke, tweeted: “I’m proud of him for being so brave, but my god, I was worried.”

The scenes of the rush hour massacre during the robbery and its aftermath were captured on dramatic mobile phone footage in the middle of London’s financial district a week ago, shocking Britain.

Author and historian Helen Carr, right, pictured with her husband Henry Charlton-Weedy, left, has revealed how the financier was slashed in the face and required 52 stitches after he stood up to alleged cell phone thieves in London’s Bishopsgate

Passers-by tried to stop the two suspects (marked) during the Bishopsgate incident

Mother of two, Ms Carr, 33, an award-nominated author and historian, summed up her dramatic week by telling her 15,000 followers: ‘My husband was involved in the Bishopsgate stabbing on Thursday.

She said he was “stabbed in the street.”

When friends and followers reacted with sympathy to her husband Henry, 35, she added: ‘Everything is much better and he is on the mend’.

She told other benefactors, ‘We’re all right, we’re just coming over from the shock of it all. They’ve also sued someone so that’s a huge relief!’

Earlier this week, a court heard that two men on push bikes attempted to steal a mobile phone outside a city office during the morning rush hour, but members of the public, including Mr Charlton-Weedy, intervened.

A robber stabbed several people before passing the knife to Louis Parkinson, 25, who slashed another man in the face, Westminster magistrates were told.

Ms Carr, pictured, described her husband as a hero as she outlined his ordeal on Twitter

The mother of two from Cambridge is an award-winning author and historian

Parkinson is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm to Mr Charlton-Weedy outside the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper just before 9.45am on 6 October.

He is also charged with conspiracy to rob Nicholas Badger and Paul Grange, along with an associate, who is still at large.

He has also been charged with possession of an assault weapon and possession of cannabis, the latter of which was found on him when police raided his address yesterday.

The court heard that Parkinson tried to snatch a phone from a passerby who called for help and other people rushed to try and pull the couple to the ground.

The Parkinson’s employee then cut passersby before handing the knife to Parkinson, who allegedly stabbed the victim.

The victims of the stabbing have been taken to hospital, but none of them are in a life-threatening condition.

Prosecutor Aarya Mishra said: ‘The defendant and another man were cycling through London together on a bicycle.

“They were together and tried to grab phones from the hands of several victims. This led to what has been described as an incredibly violent series of events.

“The defendant attempted to take a phone from a member of the public who was yelling at other members of the public to try and detain the defendant and his associate.

His associate pulled out a knife and cut several members of the audience. He then gave it to the defendant, who slashed a member of the public in the face so badly that he needed 52 stitches.”

Ms. Carr is the author of the bestselling book, The Red Prince: John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster, published in Spring 2021 and included in the Times and Sunday Times Best Books of 2021

The book was shortlisted for the Elizabeth Longford Prize for Historical Biography in 2022. She writes a monthly column for BBC History Magazine and has appeared on TV and radio as an expert, as well as producing and hosting the Hidden Histories podcast.

Parkinson’s attorney, Kishoree Kotecha-Pau, did not file a bail request and spoke only to remind the court that he had been arrested at his home rather than on the spot.

The magistrates have been remanded in custody and he will then appear before the Inner London Crown Court on November 8.

Ms. Carr is the author of the bestselling book, The Red Prince: John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster, published in Spring 2021 and featured in the Times and Sunday Times Best Books of 2021.

The book was shortlisted for the Elizabeth Longford Prize for Historical Biography in 2022. She writes a monthly column for BBC History Magazine and has appeared on TV and radio as an expert, as well as producing and hosting the Hidden Histories podcast.

A fellow of the Royal Historical Society, she has been hailed by TV historian Dan Snow as, “One of the most exciting and talented young historians around. She has a passion for medieval history that is infectious and is always energetic and engaging, both on the print page and on screen.”

Charlton-Weedy, a broker for a Japanese reinsurance company, attended the £42,000-a-year Shrewsbury School and graduated from Leeds University with a degree in English Literature and Language.

He is the son of retired army officer Major General Michael Charlton-Weedy, former commander of the 4th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery, a former chief executive of the Emergency Planning College and a North Yorkshire deputy lieutenant.

Henry Charlton-Weedy and his wife, from Cambridge, declined to comment further when approached by MailOnline.