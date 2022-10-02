Henry Cavill Lovingly Shows Off His Girlfriend As They Walk Hand In Hand In Los Angeles

<!–

Henry Cavill cut a smart figure as he enjoyed a lavish date night at the Dream in Los Angeles with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Sunday.

The Superman actor, 39, opted for a bright blue crew neck sweater and black jeans as he held hands with his girlfriend, 33, on a romantic date night.

The Man of Steel star rolled up his sleeves as he headed to his car with Natalie, who looked stunning in a black shirt and a silk blue midi skirt with a large slit.

The beauty styled her blonde locks in luxurious waves and sported a glamorous palette of makeup and chic glasses.

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were dating via Instagram and have since revealed clippings of their relationship on social media.

Henry will appear alongside Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s hit film Enola Holmes 2.

Fans got a taste of the upcoming film where Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister takes to the streets of London to open her own detective agency

The trailer shows Enola, played by Millie, fleeing from the police with her brother Sherlock before being handcuffed and taken to prison.

Resigned to accepting the bleak reality of adulthood, Enola is about to close shop when a poor matchless girl offers her first official job.

Back in action: Henry (left) appears alongside Millie Bobby Brown (center) as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s hit film Enola Holmes 2 (right Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury)

The task is to find the girl’s missing sister, but the case turns out to be much more puzzling than expected.

The brand new film will be released on Netflix on November 4 and will see the next installment of Enola Holmes’ detective career, the first of which will be released in 2020.

Netflix’s latest movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries.