Henry Cavill is trending on social media for THIS reason

Henry Cavill has been trending on social media for the past few days, which may be confusing to some fans, but for others who have followed the DC Extended Universe closely, it may just be the worst kept secret in Hollywood.

Cavill, 39, debuted as Clark Kent/Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, and returned in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, along with Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

While fans have been clamoring for a Superman sequel for years, it looks like that’s about to become a reality… with his appearance in the new movie Black Adam already leaking all over the internet.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Cavill would return in Black Adam, though they weren’t fully confirmed until this week’s New York City premiere.

A post-movie scene after the movie features the highly anticipated scene where Cavill’s Superman confronts Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Cavill’s Man of Steel tells Black Adam, “It’s been a long time since anyone has made the world this nervous,” probably referring to himself, setting up some sort of showdown between the cartoon characters.

The actual post-credits scene started leaking on Twitter and TikTok on Thursday, though both social media platforms have removed them.

Twitter said in a statement to Variety that it “removed the content in accordance with our rules,” while TikTok does the same.

While Cavill hasn’t said anything publicly about his return as Superman, Johnson has hinted at Cavill’s cameo in a few different interviews.

He spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the New York premiere, where the interviewer stated that the “cat out of the bag” was over Cavill’s appearance.

While Johnson didn’t exactly confirm the cameo, he didn’t deny it either, revealing the film’s true “purpose”.

“I can tell you that Black Adam’s whole purpose and initiative was to build out the DC universe by introducing not just Black Adam, but the entire JSA (Justice Society of America),” Johnson began.

“So for years the audience has been so passionate and vocal – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet,” he added.

“But the fans are so passionate about…”Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is it?” Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I’ll say this: Welcome home,” Johnson teased, referring to Cavill’s Superman.

He also teased the cameo in a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show, where host Jimmy Fallon also hinted at the cameo.

“I said this is a new era in the DC universe that I love. Yes, we’re going to introduce new characters, but a new era also means listening to the fans,” Johnson said.

“For a long, long time, fans have been screaming. We have established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on the planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been sidelined for too long,” he added.

“So myself, Seven Bucks, Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, we fought, and we wouldn’t take no. We would deliver it to the fans. And then, at the end, uh…welcome home,” Johnson teased.