Henriques brings Sixes home in a tight chase

Sydney Sixers 151 by 3 (Henriques 52*, Zampa 1-21) won melbourne stars 150 for 5 (Webster 78, Kerr 2-26) for seven wickets

Skipper Moises Henriques emerged from a slump in form as the Sydney Sixers continued their dominance over Melbourne Stars with a seven-wicket victory at the SCG.

On a surface with inconsistent rebound and pace, the Sixers’ pursuit of 151 wasn’t easy, but Henriques turned back the clock to lead the home team to victory with five balls to spare.

It was their eighth straight win over the Stars, who have fallen to a 1-3 record this season.

Henriques returns to form

The Sixers’ slow start to the season has mainly been due to their botched batting order. Kurtis Patterson and James Vince were eager to make amends with promising starts, but fell in quick succession to leave the Sixers unsteadily sitting 3-for-63 at the halfway point.

For years, Henriques has been a foothold for the mighty Sixers, but he entered the game with back-to-back Golden Ducks. In relief, he scored his first delivery as his trademark composure returned to anchor the Sixers’ chase.

There were periods where he was shackled, especially by Adam Zampa, but Henriques kept his cool alongside Jordan Silk, who had also failed in the last game against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Henriques sped up at the back and scored his half-century with a six in the penultimate over to effectively freeze the game. It was the first half-century this season by a Sixers batsman.

Stars spoil sloppy fielding

There was much intrigue as to how he would respond to the Stars attack after conceding the BBL’s third-highest total in their big loss against the Perth Scorchers.

Coach David Hussey was scathing about his team’s attitude and with his criticism ringing in his ears, the Stars attack produced a much better effort, but it wasn’t enough. The bowlers were not helped by some sloppy fielding and will particularly lament a missed drop by Joe Clarke off Zampa to pardon Henriques in the 15th.

Zampa and closer Luke Wood did their best with stingy bowling but lacked support in an All-Star attack without the speedy Nathan Coulter-Nile.

O’Keefe battles a hamstring injury

Left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe’s fondness for the SCG continued after he played a key role in the Sixers’ tight win over the Hurricanes last week to break the duck this season. Against Stars, the 38-year-old showed why he is trusted to open the bowling with the wicket of Tom Rogers’ second ball.

But disaster struck when O’Keefe later pulled his right hamstring and had to leave the field for treatment. He made a quick comeback but was clearly hampered, trudging across the field.

Beau Webster picked up a wicket after his best BBL effort with the bat•fake images

Fortunately the discomfort did not affect his bowling with O’Keefe returning to the attack in the sixth over and he continued his persistent length to frustrate heavy hitters Clarke and Beau Webster who could only manage four singles from the over. Clearly in need of further medical attention, O’Keefe had to get over his remaining overs quickly and did not disappoint finishing 1 for 16 in four overs.

O’Keefe mustered all of his experience shooting accurately through obvious pain and clearly remains a critical part of the Sixers’ offense. They will sweat from the severity of his hamstring injury.

Webster abbreviated star anchors

The Stars took a big hit with Marcus Stoinis resting for the game to further weaken a batting order that no longer has Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns with long-term injuries.

After being sent off, Stars were in big trouble at 2 for 8 and they needed Clarke to shoot with the keeper-batsman, the only player to have hit a century this season.

He looked good as he crushed wayward closer Sean Abbott with two sixes in the third over before going down for 27.

It was left to Webster, who had threatened this season with a big scoreless score. This time, he rose to the occasion with a mature jab to bail Stars out of trouble.

Initially, Webster played mostly on the ground before throwing a huge six over square leg in front of closer Hayden Kerr to hit the roof.

With his confidence rising, Webster made his move in the 17th and 18th overs as Stars scored 24 runs during the power surge.

In his 47th BBL entry, Webster surpassed 1,000 career runs and, along the way, hit a career-best score of 78 from 51 balls to lead Stars to a competitive total, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.