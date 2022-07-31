Henrik Stenson’s defection to LIV has already been rewarded with $4M after Trump National triumph

And to think Henrik Stenson had given up the chance to lead boys in blue in a battle against America’s red tide. To think the Swede was accused of preferring cash to a chance at glory.

It turns out he can have both. Yeah, sort of.

It’s been less than two weeks, but Stenson’s provocative departure to LIV Golf – which cost him the captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team – has already been repaid with $4 million (£3.6 million) in prize money after he finished the third installment. of this escape in Bedminster.

To put it more sharply, on Sunday, Stenson made nearly 24 times what he made this season from 13 PGA Tour events: $184,317 (£151,500).

The 46-year-old, who hadn’t won a tournament since 2019, finished two shots clear of Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson after a final round 69 to finish 11-under on Donald Trump’s New Jersey court.

That alone was worth $4 million (£3.3 million). He could have won $750,000 (£616,000) more if his ‘Majesticks’ hadn’t lost to ‘4 Aces’.

Henrik Stenson’s defection to LIV Gold has already been rewarded with £3.6million prize money

The Swede made nearly 24 times what he earned from 13 PGA Tour events this season

The 46-year-old finished two shots clear of Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson (pictured)

It was red against blue on the LIV team leaderboard on Sunday, but 4 Aces (matching red logo and four Americans) won the Ryder Cup veterans of Majesticks – Stenson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. Oh, and Sam Horsfield to complete the European fourball.

So they had to settle for £308,000 ($375,000) each. No doubt Stenson’s £40m sign-up fee will soften the blow.

Those numbers underscore the grimy excesses of the gulf rebel tour, where sport has often been swallowed up by squabbles over Saudi Arabia and expensive washing machines.

The Majesticks team with Stenson, Lee Westwood (second from left), Ian Poulter (left) and Sam Horsefield (right) were picked in the team competition by Dustin Johnson’s all-American team

Former President Donald Trump turned the tournament on his Bedminster track into a rally

Never more than here, where families of 9/11 victims protested and Trump turned this tournament into a 54-hole political rally.

Other than part of the wave, it was all rather vulgar again. For many, no amount of money or profit could ever justify Stenson’s decision. For LIV, however, this was the perfect climax. They didn’t steal Stenson to win tournaments. Just to prove they could.

Never before had Greg Norman and Co expected such value for money so quickly. Stenson didn’t do too badly either.

And so the deposed captain of Europe took his spot on the podium next to Trump. Another remarkable image to add to this weekend’s already bulging collection and of this garish undertaking.

Greg Norman and Co did not expect so much value for money