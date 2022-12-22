Henneberger: If Gov. Newsom’s wife couldn’t convince Weinstein jury, what happens to ‘ordinary’ women?

Are you laughing now, Harvey? Accused mass rapist Harvey Weinstein let out a big laugh during his lawyer’s closing argument at his Los Angeles rape trial earlier this month, apparently because it was just too delightful to see one of the accusers being ridiculed to pretend otherwise.

I doubt the former king of Hollywood was feeling all that jolly on Monday night, as the jury found him guilty of rape after nine days of deliberation. But it also found him not guilty of violating a second accuser, and couldn’t rule on two others, including California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose testimony about what he had done to her during what was supposed to be a corporation must be. encounter could not have been more raw.

What could she ever gain from witnesses? In a way, exactly what she got out of it, which was nothing. Well, except for being called a bimbo and a liar who voluntarily slept with Weinstein—transactatively, Weinstein’s lawyers kept saying, during the two heartbreaking days she spent sobbing on the witness stand. (Asked to point out her attacker in court, she burst into tears: “He’s wearing a suit and a blue tie and he’s staring at me.” Sometimes she cried so loudly that she was hard to understand and she exclaimed, “Oh God!” and “I just wanted to get the bastard out of there.”)

Despite the outcome, she got the satisfaction of standing up for herself, for the 100+ other accusers of this hulking bully, and for victims of sexual assault everywhere. That took some persistence.

But the fact that she got nowhere with the jury is also disappointing. Eight members were ready to convict Weinstein of her rape, and four were not.

“During the trial,” the first partner said in a post-verdict statement, “Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny and harassment to intimidate, humiliate and ridicule us survivors.” To all the survivors out there – I see you, I hear you and I stand by your side.

She did and paid a price for it.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represented gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar, said in a statement that “being guilty of each charge is a victory for the victims,” ​​in part because it “shows that the defense’s old-fashioned strategy of making the victims the blaming and shaming can backfire. in the post #MeToo era. The way the defense came out of the gate in opening statements aggressively trying to shame and embarrass these women just doesn’t work like it used to .

Is it not? As much as I’d like to believe that, I feel more like former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who said in a statement that “the outright acquittal on charges involving one Jane Doe is a huge victory for the defense. … Three women came and publicly testified to the abuse they said they were victims of and could not get a guilty verdict. It’s quite a blow to those women. If the California governor’s wife can’t convince 12 jurors that someone who is already a convicted sex offender also sexually assaulted her, what is an ordinary Jane Doe going to do?”

Be quiet? In fact, I worried that “an ordinary Jane Doe” might have done better, especially now that the defense had incorporated the phrase “her husband, the governor” into virtually every sentence. I also wondered if some on the jury might resent her privilege, if not her politics.

She didn’t hold back in the stands, even talking about how, in a desperate attempt to get Weinstein to see her as a human being rather than a “blow-up doll,” she told him she had her sister at a young age. lost. in a golf cart accident for which she had always felt responsible. He wasn’t touched by that, though, and apparently neither was the jury.

In his closing argument, Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said his client had done nothing wrong. “Anger does not make fact,” he said, and “tears do not make truth.” No one would contradict that. But if facts or truth mattered, we would have a very different legal system.

Melinda Henneberger is a Sacramento Bee columnist. ©2022 Sacramento Bee. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.