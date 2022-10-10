Henderson incident ‘a sign’ all is not well with ‘pedestrian’ Liverpool under Klopp

Dietmar Hamann believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could find his position threatened unless they find a spark in the coming weeks.

The Reds got off to their worst start in ten seasons after just two wins in their first eight Premier League games.

Getty Klopp faces a very difficult period as Liverpool boss

Getty The Reds had their worst season start in 10 years

The final disappointment came on Sunday afternoon when Klopp’s side were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal, who look like real contenders to challenge at the top of the table.

In previous seasons, it has been Liverpool that have most closely matched Manchester City in the pursuit of silverware, but ex-Reds star Hamann may see the Merseysiders’ dominance coming to an end.

During talkSPORT Breakfast, Hamann said: “I think as a big team you are always in transition, but they have been at the peak of their capabilities for the past three or four years.

“What they achieved and what they did last year has been unparalleled. I don’t think that will be achieved again, to be within seven days of winning all four trophies and I think psychologically it would always be difficult this season.

“If you look yesterday, Arsenal in the second half was everything Liverpool was four or five years ago. They were breathtakingly forward. Every time they went forward, you felt something was going to happen.

“This Liverpool team looks tired, they look pedestrian and they just look flat. I’m not sure where the spark comes from as they have won games in the past, of course they have Rangers a few days ago defeated, but they are clearly much better than Rangers.

old Liverpool make worst start in ten years as Reds accused of failing to tackle big problems

vision ‘A disservice to the league’ – Haaland ‘GOAT’ talk ruined by Mark Goldbridge

INVESTIGATE FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

update Casillas Claims Twitter Account Hacked After Post Apparently Revealed He Was Gay

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career

RESPONSE Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka gives Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds







Getty Klopp could face pressure if things don’t improve soon

“I trust they know where the spark comes from, but is this the end of an era? I wouldn’t write them off, but my imagination doesn’t show me where the spark will come from in the coming weeks.”

Hamann added: “The dynamics at Liverpool are no different than anywhere else and if the results are not there, the manager will be under pressure.

“If they were beaten or not beaten by Manchester City next week, which seems very likely at the moment, you could be eight or nine points off fourth.

“We know that the owners are not the biggest backers and that’s why we know how important it is for the team to play in the Champions League because of the income you get.

Getty Henderson has been making a frustrated figure in recent weeks

“At some point I think we’re going to have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far off we are.” [from that].

“He said he still feels like he’s the right guy to do it, but I see little things like Jordan Henderson during the week seeing his number go up and begrudgingly get his bracelet off enough and shaking his head.

“This is something we haven’t seen in Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are small signs that people have little problem with the team or even the manager.”