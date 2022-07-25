Helping cassava farmers by extending crop life

“Normally 40 percent of the cassava crop is lost, but with our technology none of the crop is lost, so that’s extra income,” said CassVita founder and CEO Pelkins Ajanoh ’18. Credit: CassVita



The root vegetable cassava is an important food staple in dozens of countries around the world. Drought-resistant, nutritious and tasty, it has also become an important source of income for small-scale, rural farmers in places like West Africa and Southeast Asia.

But the usefulness of cassava has always been limited by its short shelf life of two to three days after harvesting. This puts millions of farmers who depend on the crop in a difficult position. Farmers cannot plant more than they can quickly sell in the local markets, and they are often forced to sell below market price because buyers know the crop will spoil quickly. As a result, cassava farmers are among the poorest people in the world.

Now, starting up CassVita buys cassava directly from farmers and applies a patent-pending biotechnology to extend shelf life to 18 months. The approach has the potential to transform economies in rural, impoverished regions where millions of families depend on harvests for their income.

CassVita tells farmers how much cassava the company will buy each month and processes the cassava at a factory in Cameroon. It currently sells the first version of its product as a powdered food to people in Cameroon and to West African immigrants in the US

But CassVita founder and CEO Pelkins Ajanoh ’18 says the company’s future will revolve around its next product: a cassava-based flour that can serve as a direct replacement for wheat. The wheat substitute would dramatically broaden CassVita’s target market to include the fast-growing trillion-dollar health food market.

Ajanoh says CassVita is currently able to increase farmers’ incomes by about 400 percent through purchases.

“Our goal is to use proprietary technology to provide a healthier, better-tasting alternative to wheat while creating wealth for local farmers,” Ajanoh says. “We hope to tap into this huge market while empowering farmers, all by minimizing spoilage and encouraging farmers to plant more.”

Gaining confidence to help a community

Growing up in Cameroon, Ajanoh’s parents always emphasized the importance of education for him and his three siblings. But Ajanoh lost his father when he was 13, and his mother moved to the US a year later to take care of the family. At that time, Ajanoh lived with his grandmother, a cassava farmer. For years, Ajanoh watched his grandmother harvest cassava without making any lasting financial profit. He recalls feeling powerless when his grandmother struggled to afford things like diabetes medication.

Then Ajanoh achieved the highest marks in the national exams that Cameroonian students take before entering university. After high school, he went to his mother in the US and went to MIT to study mechanical engineering. Once on campus, Ajanoh says he used to have lunch with new people all the time to learn from them.

“I’d never had such a community of intellectuals — and they came from all over the world — so I soaked up as much as I could,” Ajanoh says. “That sparked an interest in entrepreneurship, because MIT is super entrepreneurial. Everyone thinks about starting something cool.”

Ajanoh also got a confidence boost during an internship the summer after his junior year, when he created self-driving technology for General Motors that was eventually patented.

“It made me realize that I could do something really valuable for the world, and by the end of that internship I thought, ‘Now I want to solve a problem in my community,’ he says.

Returning to the crop he knew well, Ajanoh received a series of grants from the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund to experiment with ways to extend the shelf life of cassava. In the summer of 2018, the MIT Africa program sponsored three MIT students to fly with him to Cameroon to do an internship with the company.

Today, CassVita works with development banks to help farmers obtain loans to purchase the cassava sticks used for planting. Ajanoh says CassVita chose powdered food for its first product because it requires less marketing to sell to West Africans who are familiar with the dish. Now the company is working on a cassava flour that it will market to all consumers looking for healthy alternatives to wheat that can be used in pastries and other baked goods.

“Cassava makes sense as a global replacement for wheat because it’s gluten-free, grain-free, and nut-free, and it also helps with glucose regulation, to normalize blood sugar, to lower triglycerides, so the health benefits are exciting,” says Ajanoh. “But the farmers were still living in poverty, so if we could solve the sustainability problem, we could enable these farmers to offer healthier wheat alternatives to the global market.”

The project has become more urgent as the war in Ukraine curbs that country’s wheat and grain exports, raises prices and increases food insecurity in regions around the world.

Showing the value of helping farmers

Ajanoh says the majority of people who grow cassava are women, and he says the challenges associated with cassava sustainability have contributed to gender inequality in many communities. Of the approximately 500 farmers with whom CassVita works in Cameroon, 95% are women.

“That’s always excited me because I was raised by women, so it’s satisfying to work on something that can empower and empower women in their communities,” Ajanoh says.

Ajanoh has already heard of farmers who have been able to send their children to school for the first time due to an improved financial situation. As CassVita continues to scale, Ajanoh wants to continue to focus on the technology that enables these new business models.

“We are evolving into a food technology company,” says Ajanoh. “We prefer to focus on using technology to impact lives and improve outcomes in these communities. Right now we’re going all the way to the consumer because this is an opportunity that the Nestles and the Unilevers of the world won’t seize because the market doesn’t make sense to them yet, so we need to build this business and show them the value.”

This story has been republished courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site with news about MIT research, innovation, and education.