Hellraiser: What Happened to Voight?

This article contains spoilers for Hellraiser (2022).

Hulu and David Bruckner’s updated take on Hellraiser deepens the franchise’s lore in gruesome ways, creating inevitable new stories and sights not yet seen in the Cenobite saga. The unsavory fate of the struggling addict Riley (Odessa A’zion) and the monstrous billionaire Voight (Goran Visnjic) seen at the end of the film act as parables and illustrate in various ways how one’s obsession with the excesses of life can ultimately lead to an existence defined by pain.

‘Pain’ is of course a multidimensional word in the Hellraiser universe. Voight and Riley are both driven mad by the pain they endured, but the paths to their respective encounters with the Cenobites couldn’t have been more different. Unwilling to take responsibility for the consequences of her actions on those around her (losing her brother is the ultimate consequence), Riley leaves a trail of death on her way to confront the Cenobites and the final form of the Lament Configuration -puzzle box to unlock. And at the end of time, she comes to an earth-shattering revelation that changes the course of her life forever… more on that in a bit.

Voight, on the other hand, knew precisely which he did when he initially sacrificed innocent victims to the puzzle box, as evidenced by Joey’s demise at the beginning of the film. We later discover that Voight sought an audience with the Cenobites because he believed that, through his wealth and influence, he had experienced all the pleasures life had to offer and longed for further unknown pleasures that were eternal. When the Cenobites offered him a choice between the six configurations, he chose Liminal, the “Sensation” configuration, which he believed would bring him infinite happiness.

Unfortunately for Voight, he completely misinterpreted the gift. It was not an eternal pleasure that the Cenobites would bestow on him, but unbridled pain, expressed in being permanently impaled by a golden thing lodged in his torso, which periodically stretches and pulls on his exposed nerves like new guitar strings to give him more to show pain than he has ever felt in his life. Unwilling to accept his new intolerable existence, he pays Trevor (Drew Starkey) to manipulate others into re-feeding the box so he can detoxify the not-so-great “sensation” the Cenobites bestowed on him. . “Fuck your gift!” he yells at their end, their infernal gold thing continuing to churning inside his.

And again, old Voight gets less than ideal news: The Cenobites have a strict no-return policy. But they are trading, which allows him to exchange his Liminal gift for another. He is persuaded to choose ‘Leviathan’, the Power configuration, a gift that – surprise, surprise – won’t be so great after all. After making his decision, the Liminal machine falls apart and falls to the polished floor of his mansion. But before he gets a chance to bask in the freedom he thinks he’s regained, the iconic… Hellraiser from heaven, chains come down to sink their hooks into him and lift him up into the afterlife.

cnx.cmd.push(function() { cnx({ playerId: “106e33c0-3911-473c-b599-b1426db57530”, }).render(“0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796”); });

Voight is now a cenobite

Later we see Voight bathed in heavenly light, made naked and bare, attached to a floating thing that moves him into a crucifixion pose before invisible strings pull strips of skin back over his pale, dry body before the corners of his mouth are ripped to the side, an eternal Mona Lisa smile revealing that can become real or not, depending on whether Voight embraces his new life as Cenobite, inflicting precious pain on others as it was dealt him. But fair? After how many days (years?) have passed since we last saw him, he seems to be looking forward to it now.

As we learn, in the reboot Helraiser universe, choosing the Power/Leviathan gift is how one becomes a Cenobite.

It’s interesting to put Voight’s rebirth as a Cenobite next to the origin of Doug Bradley’s pinhead we see in Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988). In that movie we see Bradley’s Capt. Elliot Spencer solving the Lament configuration sometime shortly after World War I (in the original series, the puzzle box had only one configuration). Then, like Voight, he is immediately dragged by the chains to the afterlife.

But he’s not lifted to heaven in a bath of light — rather, he’s isolated in the dark, with hatches carved into his head before his signature pins are hammered deep into his skull. He cringes in pain, but in the close-ups of his mouth, it almost looks like he’s smiling. The scenes mirror each other in fascinating ways. Do the Cenobites spring from heaven or from hell? They may exist in the underworld, at the intersection of good and evil, pleasure and pain.

Riley’s fate is unique in that it happens to be Earthbound. After choosing to sacrifice her two-headed beau Trevor for the latter configuration instead of Colin (Adam Faison), she faces the same choice Voight was. Instead of opting for the Lazarus configuration to allegedly bring her brother back, she instead declines the offer, meaning by default she chooses Lament, the life configuration. This forces her to face and endure the fact that her decisions have damaged those around her in ways she can never take back.

It’s far from a happy ending for Riley. She will have to live every day with the fact that she has killed innocent people. But for the first time, she takes responsibility for her actions. It’s a painful, indelible, cold reality, but at least she’s admitted she created it herself. It’s a sobering, brutally honest analogy for the addiction struggle that people live with every day.

Voight’s story represents the other side of the coin. As the saying goes, hurt people hurt people, and there are plenty of Voights in the world who stomp on others for their own benefit or pleasure, with no regrets, which in reality only serves to reveal that they are the most tormented of us all. to be.

The post Hellraiser: What happened to Voight? appeared first on Den of Geek.