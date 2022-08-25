Hellraiser teaser for Hulu reboot film features Jamie Clayton playing Pinhead

<!–

A new teaser trailer has been released for Hellraiser’s Hulu reboot.

The film, directed by David Bruckner and starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, is described by 20th Century Studios as a “reimagining” of the 1987 film starring Doug Bradley.

The teaser features a scrolling card titled, with Clayton’s Pinhead character behind the letters.

According to a studio synopsis, the film tells the story of “a young woman struggling with addiction” who “comes into possession of an old puzzle box, unaware that the intent is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from a other dimension .’

The original Hellraiser film hit theaters in 1987 and was followed by nine sequels, starting with Hellbound: Hellraiser II in 1988 to the 2018 film Hellraiser: Judgment.

Clayton, 44, said on Twitter on Wednesday that “it was WILD” to see himself in the Pinhead ensemble.

Bradley, 67, previously played the role in eight of the films, followed by Stephan Smith Collins, 51, in the 2011 film Hellraiser: Revelations and Paul T. Taylor in the 2018 film Hellraiser: Judgment.

The cast of the new film includes Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo and Hiam Abbass.

Barker, 69, who claimed the rights to the Hellraiser franchise two years ago, said in a statement last fall: “After seeing some of the drafts from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay tribute to what the first film, but then take it to places it’s never been before.

“This is a Hellraiser on a scale I just didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original, even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”