Hellraiser Movies Ranked from Worst to Best 4

3. Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

A prequel and a sequel, the fourth film in the series is the franchise’s most ambitious. The third part is a Gothic historical chiller set in France in 1796 that details the construction of the infamous Lament Configuration puzzle box, as well as the curse placed on its inventor Phillip LeMarchand and his descendants. bloodline goes on to trace the LeMarchand curse from the past, to the present, and finally to the distant future in space, where a descendant of its inventor created a spaceship to capture and banish the Cenobites.

Unfortunately, the film becomes a very rotten slasher by the time it goes into space. That’s a shame, given the moodiness of the 18th-century sequences and the idea of ​​a spaceship as a large-scale puzzle box. Fan favorite demon Angelique is also central here, another in Hellraiser‘s tradition of having some solid female villains. In hindsight it would have been nice if Hellraiser got one Prey-style standalone prequel set in a particularly decadent time. (Maybe the franchise can still do that?) Bonus points for this creature Parks and RecreationAdam Scott’s first-ever movie role.

Hellraiser Movies Ranked from Worst to Best 5

2. Hellraiser II: Hellbound (1988)

Did we need a deeper look behind the Cenobites’ warp curtains? Not really, but the expansion of Clive Barker’s dark mythos was compelling and the return of the best characters from the original fits the first film so well that both pictures could almost take first place. Clare Higgins (now on Netflix’s the sandman) takes center stage as we discover what happened after the adulterous, libidinous, dangerous Julia Cotton was sent to hell by her stepdaughter Kirsty.

Even without skin, hell, maybe even because she has no skin, Julia exudes evil sex appeal as she takes revenge on Kirsty and especially on Frank (Sean Chapman), the cowardly ex-boyfriend who dumped her into exquisite torment forever. The film also gets bonus points for revealing some sort of dark origin story for Pinhead, who here develops an unlikely bond with Kirsty, the would-be heroine who would love to play in Hell but never pay the toll when she falls abyss to her father. find. The film’s hellscape is also still lovely from the 80s, labyrinthine matte paintings and all.

Hellraiser Movies Ranked from Worst to Best 6

1. Hell Raiser (1987)

A pinnacle of body horror, where existential despair and darkest longing intersect, this debut film made Clive Barker a successful director after already becoming an award-winning author. Set in a horror video landscape of teenagers being plucked by a masked slasher, there was something undeniably mature about Barker’s story about Frank Cotton and his existential boredom that forced him to open a puzzle box to a dimension of sadomasochistic interdimensional demons in search of discover new frontiers.

Frank’s skinned man look still holds up, especially when practical FX is used to show his resurrection layer by tacky layer. The most famous, most chilling, poetic lines can all be found here, as well as some great one-liners delivered by Ashley Laurence’s Kirsty Cotton and Andrew Robinson as her gentle father, who is oblivious to the evil within his own family.