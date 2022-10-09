Hellraiser: Inferno Is the Most Underrated Pinhead Sequel

Featuring several inspired moments of palpable terror, as well as some of the franchise’s familiar visceral gore, the film begins as a quintessentially seedy urban detective thriller in the form of a B-movie version of Se7en (albeit with a decidedly 2000s nu-metal soundtrack) before evolving into something more surreal and dreamy as Thorne’s world unravels, thinking of Jacob’s ladder or David Lynch through Pinhead. Hellraiser: Inferno is by no means perfect: Derrickson and Boardman clearly had a lot of creative ideas they wanted to play with, but the lack of budget is a definite drag and gives the film an unwavering straight-to-DVD quality.

Nevertheless, Derrickson is still able to imbue the procedure with a scuzzy, gut feeling that eventually gives way to something visually striking and akin to a waking nightmare. And while co-stars like Nicholas Turturro, James Remar and The West Wing‘s Kathryn Joosten are wasted in half-baked supporting roles, it must be said, Sheffer does a fine job as Thorne, the sort of morally repugnant anti-hero who would come to dominate TV for decades to come.

Inferno has its critics…including Clive Barker

Unfortunately, for Derrickson at the time, Hellraiser: Inferno got no positive response from creator Clive Barker or Pinhead star Doug Bradley. Barker’s complaints initially seemed to stem from a lack of consultation about the project by Dimension Films and not Derrickson himself.

In an interview given as part of the September/December 2000 Newsletter Lost Souls, which was republished on clivebarker.info, Barker said: “These guys sent me a script and I said if you want me to be involved, ask me. Let’s make a deal and do business, but I really don’t think so [the script] works at the moment. They said we don’t want your opinion on it, we’re going to make the movie. So they went to make the movie, and it’s just an abomination.”

Barker’s main complaint about the film centered on Pinhead’s role, or rather the lack of it, with Bradley’s character only appearing in the final stages of the final third of the film, when events reach their climax. The Hellraiser the creator went so far as to suggest that the script was simply modified to include the Cenobites, a practice not entirely uncommon in the Hollywood sequel making world.

“I really hate the way he’s been treated in this movie,” Barker said at the time. “It made me depressed. It upset me on behalf of Doug, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the people who love these movies. I thought it was disrespectful and I felt like he had been attacked just because she was the one Hellraiser movie. But it didn’t feel like a Hellraiser movie. It felt opportunistic to me.”