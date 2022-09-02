Hellraiser FIRST LOOK: Reboot of iconic horror franchise reveals image of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead

<!–

Jamie Clayton looked terrifying at the first glance at her Hellraiser character Pinhead.

The Hulu movie gave a first look at the instantly recognizable character with her signature pins sticking out from her pale face and bald head.

Pinhead’s throat and shoulders revealed muscle tissue where the skin had been torn away.

The photo was preceded a few weeks ago by a short teaser that briefly showed the character under a glow of red light as the film’s title scrolled across the image.

The first Hellraiser movie came out in 1987. It followed a mysterious puzzle box that spawned the Cenobites, extra-dimensional creatures.

The Cenobites do not know the difference between pleasure and pain, and they subject people to intense acts of sadism.

The original film did well at the box office, grossing nearly $15 million dollars against a $1 million budget.

Hellraiser has an IMDb score of 6.9 out of 10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 71%.

Director Cliver Barker helmed the first film starring Dirty Harry actor Andrew Robinson, the mainstay of the series Ashley Laurence, and Doug Bradley as Pinhead.

Pinhead has appeared in all 10 of the Hellraiser movies previously made. Clayton’s take on the character will be the first time a woman has taken on the role, although early iterations of the role have never made any reference to the character’s gender.

The upcoming film will star Clayton, ER actor Goran Visnjic, Conception star Odessa A’zion, among others.

The Ritual director David Bruckner will direct the film, which will be released on October 7.