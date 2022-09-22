Helicopter crashes as Brazilian congressman, deputy mayor, staffer and pilot all survived

Press secretary Luciano Viana was treated for minor injuries and expected to be discharged soon

A congressman, a deputy mayor and two other people, including the pilot, miraculously survived after the helicopter they flew down a power line on Wednesday and crashed in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The plane was preparing to land on a soccer field in the municipality of Engenheiro Caldas when it accidentally made contact with a cable, according to a video recorded by a bystander.

The impact of the collision set off an electrical spark before the helicopter plunged into a swampland.

The broken power line started a fire that spread across the country, the fire service said.

Still image from a cellphone video shows a helicopter making a nosedive Wednesday in the swamp area near a soccer field in the southeastern Brazilian city of Engenheiro Caidas. All four people on board, including Brazilian Congresswoman Hercílio Diniz, survived with injuries

Hercílio Diniz, who is running for re-election as a federal deputy in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, is being cared for before boarding an ambulance after surviving a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The helicopter was moments from landing on a soccer field in the southeastern Brazilian municipality of Engenheiro Caldas when it cut a power line and crashed into a swamp area

Hercílio Diniz, federal deputy from Minas Gerais, who is a candidate for re-election, was fortunately able to walk out of the wreckage with bloodstains on his face and clothing.

Governor Valadares’ deputy mayor David Barraso, campaign press secretary Luciano Viana and pilot Fabiano Rufino were all injured.

Separate images, recorded by another bystander, showed one of the three injured men being carried away on a stretcher.

All four survivors were rushed to the municipal hospital in Governador Valadares for treatment.

Barraso was in intensive care with fractures to his ribs and also suffered a collapsed lung, according to a statement from Diniz’s office.

Rufino was also treated for a collapsed lung, but was in stable condition.

Diniz’s tests were positive, but he remained in hospital as a precaution.

Viana suffered minor injuries and was expected to be discharged.

David Barroso, the deputy mayor of the Brazilian city of Governador Valadares, remained in intensive care due to multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung

One of the four survivors of the helicopter crash is carried away on a stretcher

Brazilian Congresswoman Hercílio Diniz was on his way to a campaign event when the helicopter he was flying crashed near a soccer field in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Diniz together with a deputy mayor, press secretary and the pilot all survived

Diniz’s Instagram account revealed that prior to the accident, he had met in Governor Valadares for breakfast with local business leaders Wednesday morning.

After that, he was expected to make two campaign appearances, one in Engenheiro Caldas and one in Açucena, before returning to Governor Valadares.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, the helicopter was part of a fleet of aircraft operated by Rotorfly Táxi Aéreo, a local air taxi company.

The company said the helicopter’s required maintenance was up to date, Brazil’s O Globo newspaper reported.