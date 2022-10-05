Helicopter crash: Tributes flow for pilot Adrian Thomas killed in WA wheatbelt accident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tributes have been paid to the ‘quirky, lovable’ master pilot who died when his helicopter crashed on Sunday.

Adrian Thomas and another man, believed to be his son-in-law, died when their two-seater Robinson R22 helicopter crashed at Cowcowing Lakes 200 kilometers northeast of Perth on Sunday.

Initial reports of the devastating crash said the two men were in their 50s and 70s.

Tributes have poured in for ‘quirky, lovable’ master pilot Adrian Thomas, who died when his helicopter crashed on Sunday (pictured, Mr Thomas right)

WA Police Inspector Kareen Santoro described the crash scene as ‘a traumatic scene’ with ‘horrendous injuries’ that caused the deaths of the two men

The pair attended a Royal Aero Club of WA event between Koorda and Jandakot on Saturday.

Fears were raised when they failed to return to Jandakot Airport within their scheduled time of 14.30 Sunday.

Their bodies were found next to the wreckage of their small helicopter at Cowcoing Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas was remembered as a generous and respected man who was ‘humble’ and ‘quirky’

WA Police Inspector Kareen Santoro described the crash scene as ‘a traumatic place’ with ‘horrendous injuries’ that caused the men’s deaths.

Thomas was remembered as a respected, ‘humble man’ by Ray Challen, Royal Aero Club of WA president.

Sir. Challen said his friend was ‘capable of achieving great things involving control of machinery’ and enjoyed the finer things in life.

‘[He was] A quirky, lovable man, he was revered by all, not only for his flying ability, but his reassuring social skills, always finding neutral ground as well as an ability to speak on most subjects.’

Thomas was also club champion ‘several times’, served on the committee and helped maintain a ‘cohesive bond’ in its events.

Thomas was also remembered as generous with his time helping new and experienced members with flying and also personal matters.

Another member of the club said: ‘Adrian will always be missed [is] forever on our hearts.’

The club issued an official statement on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the two killed in the helicopter crash near Cowcowing Lakes yesterday were club members participating in their private aircraft supporting the local Koorda Fly-in event,” it said that in the declaration.

Pictured: The wreckage of the two-seat Robinson R22 helicopter crashed near Cowcowing Lakes near Booralaming in regional WA

The photo shows a two-seat Robinson R22 helicopter

The Australian Transport Safety Agency is investigating and is due to release a report into the circumstances of the accident in November.

“Over the coming days, ATSB investigators will examine and map the crash site and collect relevant components for further examination and analysis at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra,” Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

‘They will also obtain and review all recorded data, weather information, witness reports and aircraft operators’ procedures and maintenance records.

“Should critical safety concerns be identified at any time during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate safety measures can be taken.”

WA Police will also prepare a report for the coroner.