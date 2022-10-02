Helicopter crash lands in yard of California home – both pilot and passenger miraculously survive

<!–

A shocking helicopter crash in California captured on video by a doorbell camera ended with both the pilot and its sole passenger miraculously safe.

The accident happened in Fresno around 9:54 a.m. local time on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenues in the southeast part of the city.

The video, seen from a doorbell camera, shows the helicopter spiraling out of the sky and crashing into a palm tree as a car drives precariously away.

People eventually begin to gather around the pilot and passenger as they both step out of the chopper, a Bell 206B.

The pilot and passenger, a 47-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were both conscious, breathing and talking, according to police.

The couple suffered only minor injuries and were treated for them at a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown, but they are expected to survive, according to ABC30.

While the helicopter crashed into a tree in front of a house, it did only minor damage to the building and no one else in those houses or anywhere else in the nearby area was injured.

The crew told authorities it started as a test flight in a survey helicopter. Both her a loud pop sound and they started to fall.

Police say they believe the helicopter struck one of the houses on its side before smashing into the palm tree and crashing.

The authorities have closed off the area for the next day. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Federal Aviation Administration already has an operator on site, while the National Transportation Safety Board is sending someone.