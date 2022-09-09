Helena Christensen flaunts her fabulous physique in a yellow dress while on a stroll with friends

<!–

Helena Christensen, who has worked as a supermodel in the fashion industry for more than three decades, was spotted with friends in New York City on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Danish beauty stood out in a mustard yellow mini dress that made the most of her toned legs while adding brown sandals.

The 5ft10in Victoria’s Secret Angel was makeup-free with her hair down.

Catwalk: Helena Christensen, 53, was spotted on Thursday showing off her long, muscular legs while walking with friends in New York City

The mother-of-one carried a bag on each shoulder and let her dark hair fall naturally to one side as she chatted with her two friends who walked beside her.

The hairdo that emphasizes her beautiful features was trimmed to shoulder length three weeks ago by her cousin Sarah-Sofie Sonne.

The Vogue cover girl, who splits her time between Upstate New York, Manhattan and Denmark, enjoyed part of the summer on the island of Bornholm, sharing photos in front of the beautiful scenery with her million Instagram followers.

Legend: The 90s supermodel has graced the covers of top fashion magazines for over three decades

Christensen rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, elevated her name and gained her recognition with fans around the world.

In 1996, the New York Times’ Frank DeCaro named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

She modeled the super: Christensen rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, became one of the most popular models of her time and was named among the Magnificent Seven

After more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Christensen has become an accomplished photographer himself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire and Nylon.

Christensen dated several high-profile people, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus from 1998 to 2003. They welcomed a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22 years old.

She was also romantically linked to the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence from 1991 to 1995.