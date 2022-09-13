Helena Christensen dazzles in a gold gown on the Vogue World runway during New York Fashion Week

<!–

Helena Christensen looked nothing short of sensational as she walked the runway during the Vogue World event at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The Danish model, 53, wowed in a dazzling gold off-the-shoulder dress with a striking thigh-high slit.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel bolstered her frame in a pair of chic chunky black lace-up boots.

The mum-of-one opted for a glamorous bronzed palette of makeup and returned her dark locks in a classy up ‘do.

Helena took her stuff down the runway in front of the big crowd, along with several other famous models.

She stood still next to Russian model Irina Shayk, 36, who shone in a plunging silver dress and black boots.

The Vogue cover girl, who splits her time between Upstate New York, Manhattan and Denmark, spent part of the summer on the island of Bornholm, sharing photos in front of the beautiful scenery with her million Instagram followers.

Helena rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, elevated her name and gained her recognition with fans around the world.

In 1996, Frank DeCaro of the New York Times named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

After more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Helena has become an accomplished photographer herself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire and Nylon.

Helena dated several high-profile people, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus from 1998 to 2003. They have a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22.

She was also romantically linked to the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence from 1991 to 1995.

Sensational: Helena rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s and became one of the hottest models of her time