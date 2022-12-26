Helena Christensen, 54, dons a black bathing suit while swimming outdoors.

Helena Christensen looked amazing as she braved the sub-zero temperatures to go swimming outdoors on her birthday, which falls on Christmas Day.

The supermodel, 54, looked like she wasn’t struggling at all as she plunged her shoulders under the freezing water while at her home in Denmark.

The mother-of-one showed off her amazing figure in a black bathing suit with a pink belt detail cinching her waist.

Helena gathered her brunette locks into a bun and rocked a glam makeup look with a bold red lip.

He went down some stairs and jumped into the icy water before swimming in the picturesque lake.

Giving her followers an update on how she spent her birthday and Christmas, she wrote: “Happy birthday to me, another dip around the sun.”

The Danish supermodel is the proud mother of her only child, 23-year-old Mingus Reedus, whose father is The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus (1998-2003).

Over the years, Christensen has also had long-term romances with the late singer and frontman extraordinaire Michael Hutchence (1991-1995) of INXS and the singer/guitarist of the American rock band Interpol (2008-2015).

Helena recently shared memories of Hutchence after her sister criticized her for keeping her brain injury a secret.

And sharing snapshots of that moment on Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote: ‘Hi Michael, just got off the phone with some friends of yours who love you very much.

We shared some beautiful memories and of course we had a lot of laughs because being around you was so much fun and joyful.

‘You made everyone feel alive and loved, there was always such a magical light around you, a light that will never go out.

‘Thank you @fabrizioferriofficial for sharing these contact sheets with me ❤️.’

The post came after Michael’s sister criticized Helena for not disclosing that she suffered a brain injury during a visit to Denmark in August 1992.

Tina Hutchence said her family learned only three years ago that the INXS frontman suffered a brain injury after he was hit by a Copenhagen taxi driver.

Speaking to The Sun this week, Tina said she was angry the ’90s supermodel waited so long to speak out about the incident, after Michael committed suicide in a Sydney hotel room on November 22, 1997.

‘You made everyone feel alive and loved’: Helena recently shared flashback photos of late INXS star ex-boyfriend Michael Hutchence on Instagram

“I know Michael was so happy with Helena and there was a time when I couldn’t imagine them not being together,” she said.

“But I felt angry when I first found out about the assault, as I felt it was his duty to tell his family something.”

Tina said there were “horrible stories” about Michael after his death, including that he passed away from a sex act gone wrong. She said Helena could have communicated privately with her family.

‘There were all these horrible stories about Michael after he died, so Helena not telling us about the head injury was wrong. She was very close to our parents and could have easily gotten closer.”

Tina added: “I’m sure if Michael hadn’t had that accident in Denmark he would still be with us today.”