Helena Christensen, 53, puts on a leggy display as she models for new Tamara Mellon campaign

She is one of the world’s most iconic supermodels.

And Helena Christensen, 53, put on a leggy display in skimpy outfits as she modeled standout shoes in gorgeous new Tamara Mellon campaign photos.

The Danish beauty braved her years in the fabulous photos showing off her lithe physique in form-fitting mini dresses and bodysuits while showing off her tinted pins.

Helena looked effortlessly chic as she posed in chunky platform knee-high boots and glittering silver stilettos, showing her slender legs.

The Vogue cover girl also donned a pair of shiny red stiletto boots, which she wore with a leopard print shirt dress.

For the sensational photo shoot, Helena’s raven locks were scraped back into a neat bun and her flawless face enhanced with an elegant makeup look.

Complementing the model’s red pout was her matching manicure and pedicure.

Gorgeous: Helena looked effortlessly chic as she posed in knee-high boots and sexy stilettos, showing her slender legs

Helena rose to prominence in the late 1980s and became one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, raised her name and facial recognition among fans around the world.

In 1996, the New York Times’ Frank DeCaro named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

Work it: She crossed her legs to show off a sexy pair of patent leather boots

Sexy: Helena showed off her glamorous style in a velvet thigh scraping mini dress and silver stilettos, as well as her seductive home style

Streetwear: In a few photos outside the studio, Helena walked through cobblestone streets in different boots

Sparkling: Helena made clogs sexy while donning a sparkly tank top dress

After more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Helena has become an accomplished photographer herself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire ad Nylon.

She has also dated a number of high profile people, including INXS rocker Michael Hutchence, Interpol guitarist Paul Banks and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

She and Norman were together from 1998 to 2003 and share a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22 years old.