Helena Christensen, 53, puts on a leggy display as she models for new Tamara Mellon campaign

Entertainment
By Merry

Helena Christensen, 53, puts on a leggy show in skimpy outfits as she models standout shoes in stunning new Tamara Mellon campaign photos

By Ellie Phillips for Mailonline

Published: 12:51, 23 August 2022 | Updated: 12:51, 23 August 2022

She is one of the world’s most iconic supermodels.

And Helena Christensen, 53, put on a leggy display in skimpy outfits as she modeled standout shoes in gorgeous new Tamara Mellon campaign photos.

The Danish beauty braved her years in the fabulous photos showing off her lithe physique in form-fitting mini dresses and bodysuits while showing off her tinted pins.

Wow! Helena Christensen, 53, modeled striking footwear in beautiful new Tamara Mellon campaign photos

Helena looked effortlessly chic as she posed in chunky platform knee-high boots and glittering silver stilettos, showing her slender legs.

The Vogue cover girl also donned a pair of shiny red stiletto boots, which she wore with a leopard print shirt dress.

For the sensational photo shoot, Helena’s raven locks were scraped back into a neat bun and her flawless face enhanced with an elegant makeup look.

Complementing the model’s red pout was her matching manicure and pedicure.

Wild thing! The Vogue cover girl also slipped into a pair of shiny red stiletto boots, which she wore with a leopard-print shirt dress

Unbelievable: the Danish beauty braved her years in the fantastic images

Sensational: Che showed off her lithe body in form-fitting mini dresses and bodysuits as she showed off her tinted pins

Beauty: For the sensational photo shoot, Helena's raven strands were scraped back into a neat bun and her flawless face enhanced with an elegant makeup look

Gorgeous: Helena looked effortlessly chic as she posed in sexy stilettos, showing off her slender legs

Wowzer: She rocked knee-high boots

Hissing: Helena showed her modeling talent in the fantastic footwear

Helena rose to prominence in the late 1980s and became one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, raised her name and facial recognition among fans around the world.

In 1996, the New York Times’ Frank DeCaro named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

Work it: She crossed her legs to show off a sexy pair of patent leather boots

Sexy: Helena showed off her glamorous style in a velvet thigh scraping mini dress and silver stilettos

Seductive: she showed her seductive home style

Finishing touch: Complementing the model's red pout was her matching manicure and pedicure

Streetwear: In a few photos outside the studio, Helena walked through cobblestone streets in different boots

Pretty lady: chunky biker boots matched the animal print dress and gray cardigan perfectly

Sparkling: Helena made clogs sexy while donning a sparkly tank top dress

After more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Helena has become an accomplished photographer herself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire ad Nylon.

She has also dated a number of high profile people, including INXS rocker Michael Hutchence, Interpol guitarist Paul Banks and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

She and Norman were together from 1998 to 2003 and share a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22 years old.

Busty: For once she posed in a deep black cardigan and left her bra in plain sight

