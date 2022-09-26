WhatsNew2Day
Helena Christensen, 53, leaves little to the imagination in sheer lingerie

Entertainment
By Merry
Helena Christensen, 53, leaves little to the imagination in sheer lingerie as she presents the new sexy campaign

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline

Published: 12:16, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:20, 26 Sep 2022

She was one of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s.

And Helena Christensen proved she still has it when she was unveiled as the face of the Coco de Mer Icons Collection.

The 53-year-old runway star looked sensational in a range of sexy lingerie as she modeled for the new campaign, which aims to ‘explore the power of the female form and all its pleasure’.

Beautiful: She was one of the most famous models of the 1990s. And Helena Christensen proved she still has it when she was revealed as the face of the Coco de Mer Icons Collection
Leaving little to the imagination, the mother-of-one let her incredible figure fully express herself in the looks, with sheer bras, lace bodies and sexy stockings.

She slammed the lens down for the photo shoot and added a pop of color to her look with a slick scarlet lipstick.

It is the second year in a row that Helena has fronted the campaign which aims to ‘develop the concept of the female gaze and explore how a collective of iconic women can create a new perspective’.

Sizzling: The 53-year-old runway star looked sensational in a range of sexy lingerie while modeling for the new campaign
Sizzling: The campaign aims to 'explore the power of the female form and all its pleasure'
Wow: The mom of one left little to the imagination and let her incredible figure fully express itself in the looks, with sheer bras, lace bodies and sexy stockings
The Vogue cover girl rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which reached the top 10 of MTV’s Sexiest Video of All-Time list, elevated her name and gained her recognition with fans around the world.

In 1996, Frank DeCaro of the New York Times named her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

Editing her angles: she smouldered past the lens for the photoshoot
Stunning: She added a pop of color to her look with a sleek scarlet lipstick
She's the one: it's the second year in a row that Helena is leading the campaign
Perfect choice: the campaign aims to 'evolve the concept of the female gaze'
Perfect choice: the campaign 'also considers how a collective of iconic women can create a new perspective'
After more than three decades on the covers of top fashion magazines, Helena has become an accomplished photographer herself, whose work has appeared in Elle, Marie Claire and Nylon.

Helena dated several high-profile people, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus from 1998 to 2003. They have a son, Mingus Reedus, who is now 22.

She was also romantically linked to the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence from 1991 to 1995.

Living legend: The Vogue cover girl rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the hottest models of her time
