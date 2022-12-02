Helena Christensen, 53, flashes her ample cleavage in racy sheer lingerie

Helena Christensen put on a dazzling show when she showed off her ample bust under sheer lingerie this week for her latest Coco de Mer campaign,

The supermodel, 53 – who recently shared previously unseen images of her late ex-beau Michael Hutchence – looked incredible in a sassy lace bralet, revealing her plunging neckline and washboard abs.

She paired this with matching G-string underwear that emphasized her toned and tanned legs, and completed the look with gold stiletto sandals.

Her locks were styled in soft waves and she wore smoky eye makeup and red lipstick.

The star also wowed in a busty lace bodysuit as she struck a languid pose in the garden.

One of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, Helena rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s and became one of the most popular models of her time.

Her starring role in the music video for Chris Isaak’s hit Wicked Game, which made the top 10 of MTV’s sexiest video of all time, elevated her name and gained her recognition among fans all over the world.

In 1996, Frank DeCaro of the New York Times called her and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Elle Macpherson the Magnificent Seven in an article.

The shoot comes after Helena Christensen shared throwbacks of her late ex, INXS frontman, Hutchence after being punched by his sister for keeping his brain injury a secret.

The Danish supermodel dated Michael for four years after his split from Kylie Minogue in 1991.

And when she shared snaps from that time on Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote, “Hey Michael, just got off the phone with some friends of yours who all love you very much.

“We shared some great memories and of course we laughed a lot because it was so nice and joyful to be around you.

“You made everyone feel alive and loved, there was always such a magical light around you ~ a light that will never go out.”

“Thank you @fabrizioferriofficial for sharing these contact sheets with me ❤️.”

The post came after Michael’s sister berated Helena for not revealing that he had suffered a brain injury while visiting Denmark in August 1992.

Tina Hutchence said her family only found out three years ago that the INXS frontman suffered a brain injury after being beaten by a taxi driver in Copenhagen.

Speak against The sun this week Tina said she was angry that the ’90s supermodel had waited so long to talk about the incident, after Michael famously committed suicide in a Sydney hotel room on Nov. 22, 1997.

“I know Michael was so happy with Helena and there was a time when I couldn’t imagine them not being together,” she said.

“But I was angry when I first heard about the attack because I felt it was her duty to say something to his family.”

Tina said there were “terrible stories” about Michael after his death, including that he died from a botched sexual act. She said Helena could have contacted their family privately.

“There were all these horrible stories about Michael after he died, so for Helena not to tell us about the head wound was wrong. She was very close to our parents and could have easily contacted us.’

Tina added, “I’m sure if Michael hadn’t had that accident in Denmark, he would still be with us today.”

Catwalk star Helena first spoke about the attack in 2019 in a documentary about the life of the INXS frontman, Mystify: Michael Hutchence.

Ms Christensen recounted the moment she witnessed the taxi driver yell at Hutchence to get out of the way before getting out of his car and punching him, ABC reported.

The blow was so powerful that the singer was pushed backwards and he fell, hitting his head against the curb and leaving him unconscious in the middle of the street.

“He was unconscious and blood was coming out of his mouth and ear,” Ms Christensen recalled in the documentary.

The supermodel rushed Hutchence to the hospital, but thought he wouldn’t survive the night.

When he woke up in the hospital, Christensen says he wasn’t the same person.

“This dark, very angry side came out in him,” she said.

Ms Christensen said his personality changed from “joyful, sweet, deep and emotional to dark and very angry.”

In the week and a half he spent in the Danish hospital, he was aggressive, pushing doctors and nurses away, insisting he be allowed to go home.

He spent the next month in the supermodel’s apartment all the time, refusing to eat and vomiting blood.

The pair then traveled to Paris where they visited a specialist, who confirmed that Hutchence’s sensory interest in food and wine had been erased by the attack.

He also suffered multiple brain contusions and began taking medications to treat the pain caused by the injury.