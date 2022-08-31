Helena Bonham Carter switches a hi-vis jacket for an orange cardigan as she cycles around London

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Helena Bonham Carter made sure she wasn’t missed on the road as she cycled in a bright orange vest in north London this week.

The 56-year-old actress swapped typical cycling clothes, including a hi-vis jacket, for the equally vibrant fuzzy knit as she rode her bike around town.

An onlooker claimed ‘she was definitely not to be missed’ as she passed by on the eco-friendly mode of transport.

Make room! Helena Bonham Carter made sure she wasn’t missed on the road as she cycled north London this week in a bright orange vest

Helena styled her cardigan with a green blouse and a flowing skirt and a pair of Birkenstocks and a leather bag with a gold buckle.

Helena wore her hair up in a messy bun and decorated with a floral clip, while also wearing pink glasses on her head.

Helena, who dates Rye Dag Holmboe, an art historian 22 years her junior, is often mentioned about her quirky style, but she insists it doesn’t hurt her confidence.

Toot Toot! The 56-year-old actress swapped typical cycling clothes, including a hi-vis jacket, for the equally vibrant fuzzy knit as she cycled around town on her bike

‘I’ve never been interested in what other people think. I’ve been vilified for my dress sense and I think it’s hilarious,” she said.

Helena’s latest acting project is Enola Holmes 2, where she plays Eudoria, the titular character’s mother [Millie Bobby Brown].

Millie took to Instagram last Thursday to share the first photos of the upcoming sequel.

Enola Holmes 2 FIRST WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps from the action-packed Netflix sequel where Helena plays her mother Eudoria

shhh! She can also be seen in a basement next to her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter, right) as the youngster opens her own detective agency in the action-packed sequel

Millie’s character, the younger sister of Sherlock Homes, played by Henry Cavill, can be seen on the run from the police before being handcuffed and taken to prison.

In another scene, Enola hides in a basement next to her mother Eudoria while the youngster opens her own detective agency.

It comes as Helena has been busy filming scenes for her role in an upcoming ITV drama series in Venice and Manchester.

The three-part drama, Nolly, written by Russell T Davies, will explore the almighty rule and fall from the grace of the inimitable Noele Gordon, who died in 1985.

She was proclaimed the ‘Queen of the Midlands’ thanks to the iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads and was the darling of the establishment until it turned against her.

As flamboyant widow Meg in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, Noele became one of the most famous people in Britain.

Then, in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the height of her fame, she was fired without ceremony, without warning, and without explanation, with the soap eventually ending two years later.

After she was dropped from the show, Noele’s ill health prevented her from accepting many more roles, and she died in 1985 at the age of 66.