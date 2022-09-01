Helena Bonham Carter showcases her quirky sense of style as she runs errands

<!–

Helena Bonham Carter showed her unique sense of style when she ran errands in North London on Thursday.

The actress, 56, opted for a black midi skirt with pink trims while carrying her purchases in a brown paper bag.

The fence star added a white ruffled blouse to the ensemble and a coordinated black cropped blazer with a white trim.

Helena stayed comfortable in a pair of maroon sneakers and carried her belongings in a chic black crossbody bag.

She swept up her long locks into a messy bun on top of her head while hiding behind a pair of large black sunglasses.

Helena, who is in a relationship with Rye Dag Holmboe, an art historian 22 years her junior, is often mentioned for her quirky style, but she insists it doesn’t hurt her confidence.

‘I’ve never been interested in what other people think. I’ve been vilified for my dress sense and I think it’s hilarious,” she said.

Helena’s latest acting project is Enola Holmes 2, where she plays Eudoria, the titular character’s mother [Millie Bobby Brown].

Millie took to Instagram last month to share the first photos of the upcoming sequel.

Millie’s character, Sherlock Homes’ younger sister, played by Henry Cavill, could be seen running from the police before being handcuffed and taken to jail.

Helena has also been busy filming scenes for her role in an upcoming ITV drama series in Venice and Manchester.

The three-part drama, Nolly, written by Russell T Davies, will explore the almighty rule and fall from the grace of the inimitable Noele Gordon, who died in 1985.

She was proclaimed the ‘Queen of the Midlands’ thanks to the iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads and was the darling of the establishment until it turned against her.

As flamboyant widow Meg in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, Noele became one of the most famous people in Britain.

Then, in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the height of her fame, she was fired without ceremony, without warning, and without explanation, with the soap eventually ending two years later.

After she was dropped from the show, Noele’s ill health prevented her from accepting many more roles, and she died in 1985 at the age of 66.