Helena Bonham Carter displays her kooky sense of style in a pastel floral wrap dress

She has worked hard to play the role of Crossroads icon Noele Gordon in an ITV miniseries.

But Helena Bonham Carter was enjoying a moment of peace when she went to lunch with a male friend in north London on Monday.

The actress, 56, opted for a pastel floral wrap dress and chunky black sandals as she sat outside a cafe with her boyfriend in the capital.

Helena opted for a striking floral dress in an array of pastel blues and pinks as she headed to the cafe for lunch.

The star paired her outfit with relaxed black sandals with a pearl detail and glasses on her head.

Helena carried her essentials in a black leather shoulder bag and watched her chat with her friend as they sat together at a table.

It comes as Helena has been busy filming scenes for her role in an upcoming ITV drama series in Venice and Manchester.

The three-part drama, Nolly, written by Russell T Davies, will explore the almighty rule and fall from the grace of the inimitable Noele Gordon, who died in 1985.

She was proclaimed the ‘Queen of the Midlands’ thanks to the iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads and was the darling of the establishment until it turned against her.

As flamboyant widow Meg in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, Noele became one of the most famous people in Britain.

Then, in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the height of her fame, she was fired without ceremony, without warning, and without explanation, with the soap eventually ending two years later.

After she was dropped from the show, Noele’s ill health prevented her from accepting many more roles, and she died in 1985 at the age of 66.