Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Myler steps out with pregnant girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill

Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler enjoyed a dog walk with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Sunday, when she showed up for the first time since her pregnancy announcement.

The professional rugby player, 32, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and joggers, which he wore under a matching bomber jacket for the outing.

Stephanie, also 32, wrapped in a black coat wearing red leggings and black trainers while sporting a Cockapoo dog.

Rising: Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Myler enjoyed a dog walk with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Sunday as they came forward for the first time since her pregnancy announcement

Helen, 39, who she shares three children with ex Richie, was reportedly made aware of the baby news before Stephanie announced it on social media.

It comes just six months after Helen, 39, announced that Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby player welcomed their third child last December.

Helen, who currently appears on Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly made aware of the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

Trendy: Stephanie, also 32, donned a black coat while wearing red leggings and black sneakers while carrying a Cockapoo dog

Happy: She beamed a dazzling smile as she carried the dog over a fence

She was seen wiping her eyes while drinking a cup of coffee before heading to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen and Richie are said to maintain “warm relationships” for the sake of their children.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen in April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie.

A source told The sun that Stephanie and Richie are “excited” to expect their first child just six months after their relationship came to light.

Oh dear: It comes after it was revealed her ex-husband Richie is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie – just six months after he left the family home

They added: “Stephanie and Richie are clearly excited. They moved very quickly but are very happy together

However, the timing of pregnancy may raise eyebrows. It’s clearly such a huge step, and one that was made remarkably quickly with the end of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage.

“But Richie and Helen are very close, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy right now.”

The source added that Helen is “way too busy” to focus on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

Stephanie is thought to be showing a noticeable bump on social media already.

MailOnline contacted representatives for Helen and Richie at the time for comment.