Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Myler gushes over girlfriend – days after star sold their wedding presents

Richie Myler, Helen Skelton’s estranged husband, has swamped his new girlfriend just days after the Strictly star sold their wedding gifts on TV.

The rugby pro, 32, shared a much-loved selfie with marketing manager Stephanie Thirkill, as he wished her a happy birthday on Monday.

In his caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday bub Thanks for always being you! I love you very much xxx.”

On Friday, Helen “sought revenge” on her ex by clearing his belongings from their home and selling them on a TV show.

The TV presenter, 39, shared her devastation in April when rugby league player Richie moved out of the family home just months after giving birth to their third child.

Former Blue Peter host Helen then sold sentimental items she shared with Richie while filming Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, which airs Monday on Really.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen – who was seen beaming on her way to the live show on Friday – flogged an antique pommel horse, which was given to the former couple as a wedding present, as well as a Victorian dental chair and two Art Deco armchairs.

A source told The sun“Helen needed a massive revamp after the breakup and while some of the items held a lot of memories, she felt it was best she resold them.”

She sold a total of 18 lots raising £965 at auction, with the star on the show saying, ‘This is a great opportunity to get rid of a bunch of stuff.’

Helen revealed in April that she had divorced Richie after eight years of marriage.

She said in a statement: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to bring up our little children.’

New couple: Richie then quickly moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multimillionaire president of Leeds Rhinos. They are expecting their first child together

She added two heartbreak emojis to her heartbreaking message.

It came just four months after they welcomed daughter Elsie Kate. The exes also share Ernie, six and Louis, five.

Richie then quickly moved on to Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multimillionaire president of Leeds Rhinos.

In October, it was announced that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Last week, Helen admitted that she’s felt like a “different person” since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing following her split from ex-husband Richie earlier this year.

She was seen sobbing on Saturday’s episode before taking to the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez, 32, to perform the samba.

Helen told Tricky Toes star Gorka how her dad Richard had said she looked like herself again after giving her ‘best performance yet’ at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last month.

She said, “He just looked at me and said ‘you look like you again’ and I’m definitely a different person than when we started.”

She asked Gorka, “I think even you would say I’m a different person from day one, right?”