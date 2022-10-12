Helen Skelton’s estranged husband Richie Myler ‘is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend’

Richie Myler, Helen Skelton’s estranged husband, is reportedly expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill just months after they ended their marriage.

The presenter, who is currently featured on Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly made aware of the news before Stephanie announced it on social media, and the former couple maintain “warm relations”.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen, 39, in April, just four months after giving birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie, 32.

A source told The sun that Stephanie and Richie are “excited” to expect their first child just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: “Stephanie and Richie are clearly excited. They moved very quickly but are very happy together.

However, the timing of pregnancy may raise eyebrows. It’s clearly such a huge step, and one that was made remarkably quickly with the end of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage.

“But Richie and Helen are very close, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy right now.”

The source added that Helen is “way too busy” to focus on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

Stephanie is thought to be showing a noticeable bump on social media already.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Helen Skelton and Richie Myler for comment.

Stephanie is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos President Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Richie shares two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, eight months, with his estranged wife Helen.

Last month, Stephanie shared a gushing tribute to Richie on her Instagram Stories, which he then reposted.

She wrote: ‘Wasn’t a win, but couldn’t be more proud of this. Grand final at Old Trafford and a great game for you. Love you so much @richiemyler,” to which he added, “Love you.”

Richie posted a photo of himself and Stephanie with her family on his Instagram Stories, also writing, “Ready this season as a family,” and signed a heart.

Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they went to Wimbledon together in July.

His relationship with Stephanie came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

They continued, “Now she is contemplating life without him as he has moved on with his new partner.”

Richie insists there was no crossover, that he started a romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and secure and she is totally shocked by what happened.”

Former Blue Peter star Helen confirmed their split on Instagram, writing: ‘Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”