Helen Skelton’s estranged husband Richie Myler breaks silence after her Strictly debut

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off its first live show in style on Saturday, with Helen Skelton and her professional partner Gorka Marquez scoring 26 points.

And when the BBC show ended, Richie Myler, the Countryfile presenter’s estranged husband, broke his silence after her Strictly debut when he called his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill “family” in a gushing Instagram post.

The 32-year-old rugby player ended his eight-year marriage to Helen, 39, in April, just four months after she gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie, 32.

Stephanie is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos President Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Debut: Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off its first live show in style on Saturday, with Helen Skelton, 39, and her professional partner Gorka Marquez scoring 26 points

Richie first posted a selfie taken by Stephanie, taken on the side of the pitch after his last Leeds Rhinos game of the rugby league season.

She had written: ‘Wasn’t a win, but couldn’t be prouder of this one. Grand final at Old Trafford and a great game for you. Love you so much @richiemyler,” to which he added, “Love you.”

Richie posted a photo of himself and Stephanie with her family on his Instagram Stories, also writing, “Ready this season as a family,” and signed a heart.

The rugby player shares two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, eight months, with his estranged wife Helen.

Family: Richie posted a photo of himself and Stephanie with her family on his Instagram Stories, also writing, “Ready this season as a family,” and signed a heart

Loved-up: Richie also posted a selfie Stephanie took, taken on the side of the pitch after his last rugby match of the season

Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they went to Wimbledon together.

His relationship with Stephanie came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

They continued, “Now she is contemplating life without him as he has moved on with his new partner.”

New focus: Helen is currently taking on a new challenge while competing in Strictly

Emotional: Helen and Richie’s breakup came just four months after the couple’s third child, Elsie (pictured in May)

Richie insists there was no crossover, that he started a romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and secure and is totally shocked by what happened.”

Former Blue Peter star Helen confirmed their split on Instagram, writing: ‘Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

Making it official: Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they went to Wimbledon together

For her Strictly debut on Saturday, Helen took to the floor with Gorka Marquez to perform an American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

And despite her protests that she lacked elegance, Craig quickly reassured her, saying, “I like the energy and you do have elegance, honey.”

While Anton gushed: ‘Brilliant line, when you do lines it’s beautiful. To own! Own the dance. Just believe in yourself a little more, because when you do, it’s brilliant.’

Shirley also praised the presenter, explaining: “You weren’t too fast, you weren’t too slow. The beginning was divine, the poor were love. Well done.’