Helen Skelton’s co-presenter Martin Hughes-Games reveals she has a ‘tendency to be a bit wild’

Helen Skelton’s co-host has warned the show may need censorship on standby as she “tends to be a little wild” – after it was confirmed she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Summer On The Farm’s Martin Hughes-Games revealed that while filming for the show, they had a special editor on set to remove her “naughty” language.

Martin told The sun: ‘Helen is a bit unreliable to work with. She is a safe pair of hands but needs to be reined in a bit as she tends to be a little wild.

“We have someone from Channel 5 Compliance, on the set in South Yorkshire, telling her not to say too many naughty things. Although of course there is always a chance that she will.’

On Saturday morning, on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Helen was due to appear on Strictly this year after signing up just a few days earlier.

Helen – who was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show – said: ‘I’m very excited to be stuck in a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

On her first BBC Radio 5 show since its announcement, Helen criticized her dancing skills but explained she can’t wait to learn it.

Helen told listeners, ‘I can’t decide if this is the best or worst I’ve agreed to and it hasn’t started yet!’

She went on to explain that she only signed up a few days ago: “Which makes me nervous… I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

Speaking about Strictly’s glamorous side, she said, “Most moms go to work and any mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, made tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba took part in the program as the pair discussed how demanding the dance show can be, while predicting Helen would walk away with the glitter ball trophy.

The mother of three started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)

Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage and started dating her new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together – and his relationship with Stephanie came to light just days later.

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

The former couple are parents to two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.