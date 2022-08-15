WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Helen Skelton’s co-presenter Martin Hughes-Games reveals she has a ‘tendency to be a bit wild’

Entertainment
By Merry

1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince

<!–

“She can get a little wild!” Helen Skelton’s co-presenter warns Strictly Bosses she may need censors to cut down on her ‘naughty language’ – as the host insists she ‘can’t dance’ after joining the lineup

By Codie Bullen for Mailonline

Published: 00:50, 15 August 2022 | Updated: 10:27, 15 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Helen Skelton’s co-host has warned the show may need censorship on standby as she “tends to be a little wild” – after it was confirmed she would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Summer On The Farm’s Martin Hughes-Games revealed that while filming for the show, they had a special editor on set to remove her “naughty” language.

Martin told The sun: ‘Helen is a bit unreliable to work with. She is a safe pair of hands but needs to be reined in a bit as she tends to be a little wild.

Bad: Helen Skelton's co-hosts have warned that Strictly Come Dancing may need censorship as she 'tends to be a bit wild' - as revealed she will be appearing on Strictly 2022

Bad: Helen Skelton's co-hosts have warned that Strictly Come Dancing may need censorship as she 'tends to be a bit wild' - as revealed she will be appearing on Strictly 2022

Bad: Helen Skelton’s co-hosts have warned that Strictly Come Dancing may need censorship as she ‘tends to be a bit wild’ – as revealed she will be appearing on Strictly 2022

“We have someone from Channel 5 Compliance, on the set in South Yorkshire, telling her not to say too many naughty things. Although of course there is always a chance that she will.’

On Saturday morning, on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Helen was due to appear on Strictly this year after signing up just a few days earlier.

Helen – who was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show – said: ‘I’m very excited to be stuck in a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

1660555890 412 Helen Skeltons co presenter Martin Hughes Games reveals she has a tendency

1660555890 412 Helen Skeltons co presenter Martin Hughes Games reveals she has a tendency

Wild Side: Summer On The Farm’s Martin Hughes-Games revealed that while filming for the show, they had a special editor on set to remove her “naughty” language

On her first BBC Radio 5 show since its announcement, Helen criticized her dancing skills but explained she can’t wait to learn it.

Helen told listeners, ‘I can’t decide if this is the best or worst I’ve agreed to and it hasn’t started yet!’

She went on to explain that she only signed up a few days ago: “Which makes me nervous… I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

1660555891 599 Helen Skeltons co presenter Martin Hughes Games reveals she has a tendency

1660555891 599 Helen Skeltons co presenter Martin Hughes Games reveals she has a tendency

Martin told The Sun: “Helen is a bit unreliable to work with. She’s a safe pair of hands but needs to be reined in a bit as she tends to be a bit wild’

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Speaking about Strictly’s glamorous side, she said, “Most moms go to work and any mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, made tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba took part in the program as the pair discussed how demanding the dance show can be, while predicting Helen would walk away with the glitter ball trophy.

The mother of three started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)

Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage and started dating her new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together – and his relationship with Stephanie came to light just days later.

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

The former couple are parents to two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get in those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio DJ

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired footballer and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MATT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Antonio Banderas, 61, and girlfriend…

Merry

Rihanna is a casual flyer as she exits…

Merry

Kylie Jenner receives TONS of pink…

Merry
1 of 2,971

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More