Helen Skelton stuns in a ribbed green maxi dress as she takes to the stage at CarFest North

Helen Skelton looked stunning on Sunday as she spent the day at CarFest in Cheshire.

The presenter, 39, donned a green maxi dress for the outing – featuring a ribbed design and sleeveless cut.

And the outing comes two days after the Countryfile presenter was announced as the new Sunday morning BBC 5 Live presenter – replacing Laura Whitmore.

At the festival, Helen paired her summery look with a pair of criss-cross brown sandals.

Her golden locks were styled in a side braid, with a bright blonde money piece color in the front.

Keeping her complexion seemingly natural, the TV personality added black sunglasses.

Helen kept her accessories simple with a pair of gold earrings and a dainty ring, and slung a Gucci bag over her shoulder.

She took the stage and was one of the many stars to appear on the festival’s Starfest stage.

Sitting on a wicker chair, the beauty appeared cheerful as she picked up the microphone and began talking to the crowd.

It comes after she was announced as a new presenter on BBC Five Live, which features a new show every Sunday at 10am.

The slot mostly belongs to Laura Whitmore, who has decided to step down after four years – looking to focus on her Love Island exposure.

According to The Sun, she wants to do everything she can to become a household name on TV after the exposure it has given her.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Heidi Dawson told MailOnline: “Laura has made the difficult decision to leave after a brilliant four years.

“We would like to thank her for the energy, insight and humor she has brought to this program and we look forward to working with her again in the near future.”

While a TV insider also told The Sun: “Love Island has given her massive exposure and a healthy pay package, and she’s now going to make the most of that.

Laura has already hinted that she has other projects in the pipeline and that she cannot find the time to continue with all of her roles.

“So something had to go, and it’s sad for listeners that this is what has been thrown overboard as she continues to climb.”