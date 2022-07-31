Helen Skelton spends time with her kids after her ex Richie Myler moved on with Stephanie Thirkill

Helen Skelton looked like a doting mum on Saturday as she and her three children enjoyed a family day out at the Kendal Calling music festival in the Lake District.

The Countryfile host, 39, took to her Instagram account to give followers a glimpse into her perfect day.

It comes days after Helen’s estranged husband Richie Myler shared a much-loved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill as they enjoyed a romantic mini-break in Cornwall.

Family time: Helen Skelton looked like a doting mum on Saturday as she enjoyed a family day out with her kids at the Kendal Calling music festival in the Lake District

The 32-year-old rugby star announced his retirement from the TV presenter in April, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

TV favorite Helen put on a brave face and shared a slew of snaps from the fun outing, including a photo of her cuddling with two of the three kids she shares with her ex.

The busy mother was seen in a pair of wellies, jeans and a green vest, with a khaki overlay.

Cute couple: Helen’s estranged husband Richie Myler shared a crush moment with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill on Monday as they enjoyed a romantic mini-break in Cornwall

She wrote under the photo, “Summertime,” while also uploading several Instagram stories about their adventurous day out.

The blond beauty also let her three children Ernie, six, Louis, five discover the beautiful woodlands of Lowther Park in the beautiful Lake District.

She also delighted her children when they witnessed two women dressed in inflatable pig costumes mimicking Peppa Pig.

Another photo showed her youngest child Elsie Kate sitting in her buggy for seven months as she took in her surroundings.

Mystery: The blond beauty also let her three children Ernie, six, Louis, five discover the beautiful woodlands of Lowther Park in the beautiful Lake District

Delight: She also delighted her children when they witnessed two women dressed in inflatable pig costumes mimicking Peppa Pig

Day out: She captioned the photo: ‘Summertime’, while also uploading several Instagram stories about their adventurous day out

It comes just days after Richie shared a romantic photo with his new girlfriend.

After keeping his newfound romance relatively quiet in the weeks that followed, he officially went Instagram earlier this month with his new love Stephanie, 32.

In his latest post, Richie revealed that the duo had enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cornwall, having never visited the seaside town, noting that it was “worth a 32-year wait.”

Mesmerizing: Another shot showed her youngest child Elsie Kate, seven months, sitting in her buggy as she took in her surroundings

The Leeds Rhinos fullback looked defeated as he hugged Stephanie – who is the daughter of his rugby team president – in a snap, as well as a clip of him swimming in the sea and a stunning shot of the landscape.

Stephanie was quick to respond, writing: ‘Thank you for the best weekend! LOVE YOU ️’

Richie later took to his Stories to make fun of Stephanie’s dress sense, and shared a photo of her in a long white dress with the caption, “Everything to get organized, but it sure is a little early for Halloween?”

Example: The 32-year-old rugby star announced his divorce from wife Helen Skelton, 39, in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together (pictured in February)

The posts come two weeks after Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together.

His relationship with Stephanie came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

Love: In his latest post, Richie revealed that the duo had enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he had never visited the seaside town, noting that it was ‘worth a 32-year wait’

Snap happy: The Leeds Rhinos fullback shared a photo of Stephanie hugging, a clip of him swimming in the sea and a stunning shot of the landscape

Cheeky: Richie later took to his stories to make fun of Stephanie’s dress sense, sharing a photo of her in a long white dress that he joked would work for Halloween

They continued, “Now she is contemplating life without him as he has moved on with his new partner.”

Richie insists there was no crossover, that he started a romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and she is totally shocked by what happened.”

Making it official: The posts come two weeks after Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Former Blue Peter star Helen confirmed their split on Instagram, writing: ‘Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

‘He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

The couple share son Ernie, seven, Myler, five, and daughter Elsie, seven months.