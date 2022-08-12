Helen Skelton shows off her slim figure after signing up with Strictly after the shock of marriage
Helen Skelton shows off her slim figure after signing up with Strictly after the shock of marriage
Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini for her latest Instagram post on Thursday.
The Countryfile host, 39, who is currently enjoying a family trip in the Lake District, looked the picture of bliss as she snapped a picture on a paddleboard with her youngest son, Louis, five.
The picturesque message comes after the TV host reportedly signed up to do this series of Strictly Come Dancing following her shocking marriage to estranged husband Richie Myler earlier this year.
Bliss: Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini for her latest Instagram post on Thursday while on holiday in the Lake District with her son Louis, five.
Helen flaunted a sun-kissed glow looking relaxed and carefree as she went makeup-free in the selfie
Helen kept her eyes behind a pair of square-lens sunglasses and wore her hair in a low ponytail as she smiled subtly.
She captioned the post: ‘Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night. #lakes #paddling #summer.’
Dancing queen: The TV host has reportedly signed up to do this series of Strictly Come Dancing after her shocking marriage earlier this year. (pictured in October 2021)
Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the star has reportedly signed up to the popular dance series in an effort to rekindle her love life after splitting from her husband earlier this year.
A source close to Miss Skelton told the Daily Mail: ‘This is the exact opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.
“She can’t wait to get completely absorbed in it, she’s been through some of the toughest times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.
Vacation: She captioned the post: ‘Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night. #lakes #paddling #summer’
Negotiations have been going on for some time, but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.
“She’s going to make the most of it and enjoy it.”
The BBC declined to comment on the signing on Monday, but is expected to make the announcement on Friday.
It’s over: The star, who was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, is said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show
In April, Helen revealed that she and rugby player Richie, 31, had split up after he moved out of their home.
She wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”
Neither Helen nor Richie said the reason behind the split.
Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that the sports star was dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, whose father Andrew is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team he plays for.
Occasion: The presenter has reportedly signed up to appear on Strictly Come Dancing – in a bid to find new love (pictured in 2019)
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get in those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio DJ
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MATT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just so nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”