Helen Skelton shows off her slim figure after signing up with Strictly after the shock of marriage

Published: 10:31, 12 August 2022 | Updated: 10:31, 12 August 2022

Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini for her latest Instagram post on Thursday.

The Countryfile host, 39, who is currently enjoying a family trip in the Lake District, looked the picture of bliss as she snapped a picture on a paddleboard with her youngest son, Louis, five.

The picturesque message comes after the TV host reportedly signed up to do this series of Strictly Come Dancing following her shocking marriage to estranged husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

Helen flaunted a sun-kissed glow looking relaxed and carefree as she went makeup-free in the selfie

Helen kept her eyes behind a pair of square-lens sunglasses and wore her hair in a low ponytail as she smiled subtly.

She captioned the post: ‘Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night. #lakes #paddling #summer.’

Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the star has reportedly signed up to the popular dance series in an effort to rekindle her love life after splitting from her husband earlier this year.

A source close to Miss Skelton told the Daily Mail: ‘This is the exact opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

“She can’t wait to get completely absorbed in it, she’s been through some of the toughest times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.

Negotiations have been going on for some time, but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.

“She’s going to make the most of it and enjoy it.”

The BBC declined to comment on the signing on Monday, but is expected to make the announcement on Friday.

It’s over: The star, who was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, is said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show

In April, Helen revealed that she and rugby player Richie, 31, had split up after he moved out of their home.

She wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

Neither Helen nor Richie said the reason behind the split.

Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that the sports star was dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, whose father Andrew is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team he plays for.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get in those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio DJ

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MATT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just so nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

