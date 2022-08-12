Helen Skelton shows off her slim figure after signing up with Strictly after the shock of marriage

<!–

Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini for her latest Instagram post on Thursday.

The Countryfile host, 39, who is currently enjoying a family trip in the Lake District, looked the picture of bliss as she snapped a picture on a paddleboard with her youngest son, Louis, five.

The picturesque message comes after the TV host reportedly signed up to do this series of Strictly Come Dancing following her shocking marriage to estranged husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

Bliss: Helen Skelton looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue bikini for her latest Instagram post on Thursday while on holiday in the Lake District with her son Louis, five.

Helen flaunted a sun-kissed glow looking relaxed and carefree as she went makeup-free in the selfie

Helen kept her eyes behind a pair of square-lens sunglasses and wore her hair in a low ponytail as she smiled subtly.

She captioned the post: ‘Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night. #lakes #paddling #summer.’

Dancing queen: The TV host has reportedly signed up to do this series of Strictly Come Dancing after her shocking marriage earlier this year. (pictured in October 2021)

Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the star has reportedly signed up to the popular dance series in an effort to rekindle her love life after splitting from her husband earlier this year.

A source close to Miss Skelton told the Daily Mail: ‘This is the exact opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

“She can’t wait to get completely absorbed in it, she’s been through some of the toughest times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.

Vacation: She captioned the post: ‘Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night. #lakes #paddling #summer’

Negotiations have been going on for some time, but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.

“She’s going to make the most of it and enjoy it.”

The BBC declined to comment on the signing on Monday, but is expected to make the announcement on Friday.

It’s over: The star, who was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, is said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show

In April, Helen revealed that she and rugby player Richie, 31, had split up after he moved out of their home.

She wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

Neither Helen nor Richie said the reason behind the split.

Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that the sports star was dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, whose father Andrew is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team he plays for.

Occasion: The presenter has reportedly signed up to appear on Strictly Come Dancing – in a bid to find new love (pictured in 2019)