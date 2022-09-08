Helen Skelton shares fun behind-the-scenes snaps as she films Strictly launch episode

Helen Skelton has given a behind-the-scenes look as she and her fellow celebrities filmed the Strictly Come Dancing launch show.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a compilation video of snaps from her time filming this week and by the looks of things, she and her pals have had a hoot.

Helen is one of the 15 famous faces taking part in the 20th series of the hit BBC One show – with the pre-recorded launch show airing on Saturday.

Among her images, she is seen eating pizza with Ellie Taylor, while another sees her pose alongside Jane Moore, Fleur East, Matt Goss and Jayde Adams.

While another sees a group photo of all 15 contestants posing on Strictly’s famous steps.

Helen also uploaded another photo of herself, Fleur and Jane posing in the studios, while a further snap shows herself and Kym Marsh chilling out backstage.

Other images sees the TV star larking about with her hair and make-up team, with another snaps sees the boys bonding backstage.

Writing alongside the images, Helen wrote: ‘Totally understand why people rave about being part of this show in the way they do…. Smiles and laughter are infectious.

‘Very grateful to be part of the class of “22” still in awe this is technically work. For however long it lasts I have already made memories to last a life time.’

Helen’s post was met with a plethora of supportive messages from her showbiz pals.

It comes after Helen hit back at ‘fix’ claims that arose after she signed up to the dancing show which will launch next Saturday.

The beauty appeared on Wednesday’s Lorraine to set the record straight after it emerged last month that she won a Ken Dodd tap dancing award aged 17.

She said on the daytime TV show: ‘I found it so funny when they said it was a fix that I did the tap dancing.

‘When I was a little girl I did do dancing, but I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public.’

She went on to speak about the show in general, saying: ‘When they asked me to do Strictly – I was hesitant – but my friends made me do it.

‘Who else gets to go to work and get all dressed up!

‘For me, I love the challenge and the learning and technically it is work and it’s really nice to work on a programme my mum and dad want to watch, they are so excited.’

Last month The Sun reported that Helen won a dance competition in her teenage years.

In a 2016 interview, she was asked to reveal a little known secret about herself, and she explained: ‘I won a Ken Dodd tap-dance award when I was 17.’

And she later added: ‘Not a lot of people know this, but I’m very good at tap dancing. People are often amazed I can tap dance.’

The revelation came as she insisted she couldn’t dance, telling BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, “Can you dance?” and I say, “No,” because isn’t it the point to learn to dance?’

Helen allegedly devoted her childhood years to dance training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly judges during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special.

Meanwhile, Helen recently admitted she’s taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing to be a ‘good role model’ to her kids.

The presenter shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, seven-months with her ex Richie Myler.

Speaking to The Mirror, Helen explained: ‘I am a huge Strictly fan but my kids are not into it at all, which is annoying.’

In an interview with the publication before it was revealed she was taking part in the show, Helen said: ‘I choose my jobs around what works for my family.

‘I just want my kids to believe they can do anything they want. I want to show them that if Mummy can do it, then they can do it too. I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.

‘I always tell the kids they can do anything they want in life, but I think parents have to show them that too.

‘I love giving my kids life experience and taking them to work with me.’

