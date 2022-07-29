Helen Skelton recalls losing her £70k life savings after internet banking scam

Helen Skelton admitted she feels “really stupid” after falling for an internet banking scam in 2019.

The Countryfile presenter, 38, lost £70,000 from her savings after answering a few questions during an ‘unreliable’ phone call from what she said was her bank.

The star recalled the experience when she teamed up with Lloyds Bank to discuss her fears for her children’s online safety.

Candid: Helen Skelton admitted feeling ‘really stupid’ after falling for internet banking in 2019

Speaking of her son, Helen said: ‘The idea of ​​him chatting with his friends online scares me a bit

“I don’t know that world and we’ve all heard enough things that can go wrong.”

She added: ‘I mean come on, even as adults it’s so easy to fall victim to a fraudster. I did it – it happened to me. It makes you feel really stupid. But it’s happened to so many people who aren’t stupid.’

Helen went on to explain how it’s ‘easy’ to fall victim to a scammer as everyone spends much of their life online.

Helen wrote, “I personally know the pain of scams, so it’s incredibly important to me that my kids are equipped to spot scams, even in the seemingly harmless environment of a video game.”

Scary: The Countryfile presenter, 38, lost £70k from her savings after answering a few questions during an ‘untrustworthy’ phone call from what she said was her bank

Opening up: The star recalled the experience when she teamed up with Lloyds Bank to discuss her fears for her children’s online safety

The TV and radio host, mother of sons Ernie and Louis and daughter Elsie, seven months, with her ex-husband, English rugby player Richie Myler, who previously cared for her children when she received an ‘unreliable’ phone call of what she believed was her couch.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine three years ago, Helen revealed the scary incident.

She said: ‘I got a call from the bank and told me that there was something dodgy about my account. A week later, £70,000 was gone. All gone. And it was just a few questions on the phone.’

The former Blue Peter presenter added: “I had a kid in a tree, one struggled with the dog, another dog threw up the kids birthday cake, then they called me from the bank and said, ‘Oh, there’s something wrong.’

“You’re not questioning your bank.”

Shocking: Helen revealed in 2019 she was scammed out of a whopping £70,000 after answering a fake phone call she thought came from her bank

The cold call scam usually involves fraudsters misleading people into believing they are talking to a police officer, bank employee, or a representative of another trusted company or agency, such as a government department.

The fraudsters convince the victims that they have been the victim of fraud and will request personal and financial information to access their accounts.

Another scam involves the fraudster – pretending to be a police officer or a member of the bank staff – saying that a fraudulent payment has been made on the victim’s card and that it needs to be replaced.

They say they will send a courier to collect the card and arrange a new one. They will then have the victim’s map, name and home address.

Speaking: Helen explained that she lost her life savings to the phone scam, insisting that viewers are “naive” to think they won’t fall for such a trick

Helen announced earlier this year that she had split from her rugby player after eight years of marriage.

It was recently revealed that Richie has started a new relationship with the daughter of the multi-millionaire president of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

Helen is said to be “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage to Richie, whose new partner is Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

Divorced: Helen divorced husband Richie, 31, in April after eight years of marriage (pictured in February)

A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated. Now she’s contemplating life without him, while he’s moved on with his new partner.”

Richie insists there was no crossover, that he started a romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and secure and is totally shocked by what happened.”