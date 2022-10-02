Helen Skelton looks happy with professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing

Even a parking ticket didn’t seem to wipe a smile from Mrs. Skelton’s happy face

When TV host Helen Skelton signed up for Strictly, she swore she was there to have a good time.

And judging by her smile, she hasn’t wasted time enjoying herself – as she seems to have gotten on well with her professional partner, Gorka Marquez.

The pair shared a hug after training ahead of last night’s show, five months after Ms Skelton was heartbroken by the collapse of her eight-year marriage to rugby league player Richie Myler.

She also put her hand on Marquez’s shoulder before getting into her blue Audi 4×4 outside the dance studio in Cumbria.

And it seemed that the Countryfile presenter, who wore £56 Jack Wills leggings, was enjoying her time on the BBC1 show so much that even a parking ticket couldn’t wipe the smile from her face. She showed no sign of irritation as she removed it from the windshield before driving home.

Pictured: Gorka Marquezson and Gorka Marquez. Marquez, also 32, began dating former Emmerdale actress Miss Atkinson after meeting on Strictly in 2017, although they did not dance together

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez dance during Strictly Come Dancing live show on BBC1 2022

Marquez, who lives in Manchester with his wife, the actress and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, is said to have partnered up with Mrs Skelton, 39, as he is the pro-star closest to her home in Yorkshire.

Ms Skelton was ‘absolutely devastated’ after Myler left her in April – just six months after she gave birth to their third child, Elsie.

The 32-year-old started a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the chairman of his team, Leeds Rhinos.

Marquez, also 32, began dating former Emmerdale actress Miss Atkinson after meeting on Strictly in 2017, although they didn’t dance together.

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter, Mia, got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year, but have yet to set a date for their wedding.