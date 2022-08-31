Helen Skelton ‘lands new presenting job on Lorraine’ following shock split with husband Richie Myler

<!–

Helen Skelton is putting her breakup in marriage as she’s been reported to have landed a new presentation segment on Lorraine.

The TV star, 39, will reportedly host a TV segment called “Me Time” about “physical, mental and emotional well-being” alongside Lorraine Kelly and Dr. Amir Khan.

It comes after Helen was devastated earlier this year following her shocked breakup with husband Richie Myler, and shortly after the latter’s romance with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill was revealed.

A source told the mirror: ‘Helen is more in demand than ever and ITV were delighted to land her.’

About her new gig and the importance of time to herself, Helen said: “I started playing golf last year to have some time to myself. Spending time in and among the greenery is definitely good for me. Fresh air and a good view always make me feel better.

‘I also like water, so a walk by the lake or in the woods is good for me. My boys are the same. If they are happy, I am. I try to be grateful – and am lucky that work is often fun, so I feel that work is sometimes ‘me time’.

MailOnline has reached out to Helen’s representatives for comment.

Helen is already a successful presenter, with shows like Countryfile and On The Farm.

Helen threw herself into work amid her relationship troubles and this month it was announced that she would be joining the upcoming series Strictly Come Dancing.

It was recently reported that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie Myler shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie went official on Instagram earlier this month with his newfound love, 32, as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.

Helen, 39, announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, also 32, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

A source told The Mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a boost, adding: ‘Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’

Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”