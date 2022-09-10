Helen Skelton keeps casual in leather-look leggings as she presents the Rugby Super League

<!–

She’s set to join the star-studded Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year as the show gears up for another season.

But Helen Skelton, 39, went back to her day job on Saturday when she arrived for the Rugby Super League Play-off match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils – presenting for Channel 4.

The host kept her look understated for the game, as she opted for leather-look leggings with an oversized black sweater.

She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and added a thin silver chain as an accessory.

Helen’s ashen locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a brightly colored coin around her face.

She opted for a full palette of makeup, complete with a soft blush brush and a nude-pink lip.

The TV personality appeared in good spirits when she went to the competition and secured the presentation job for Channel 4 earlier this year.

She is currently rehearsing for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing – where she will appear alongside stars such as Kym Marsh, Matt Goss and Fleur East.

It’s not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show.

Talented: Following the news that she would be recording the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing, Helen was hit with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17 (pictured in the 00s)

Following the news that she would be taking up the dance challenge, Helen was inundated with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17.

The discovery came when she insisted she couldn’t dance, telling BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

But when she came back this week, she showed up in Lorraine on Wednesday to set the record straight, explaining: “I thought it was so funny when they said it was a fix for me to do the tap dance.

“I danced when I was a little girl, but I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public.”

Speaking further about the show in general, she said, “When they asked me to do Strictly, I was hesitant, but my friends forced me to do it.

“Who else gets to go to work and dress up!”