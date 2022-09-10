Helen Skelton keeps casual in leather-look leggings as she presents the Rugby Super League
Helen Skelton stays casual in leather-look leggings as she takes a day off from rigorous rehearsals to return to presenting the Rugby Super League
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
She’s set to join the star-studded Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year as the show gears up for another season.
But Helen Skelton, 39, went back to her day job on Saturday when she arrived for the Rugby Super League Play-off match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils – presenting for Channel 4.
The host kept her look understated for the game, as she opted for leather-look leggings with an oversized black sweater.
Helen Skelton, 39, stayed casual in leather leggings as she took a day off from rigorous rehearsals to return to presenting the Rugby Super League for Channel 4 on Saturday
She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and added a thin silver chain as an accessory.
Helen’s ashen locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a brightly colored coin around her face.
She opted for a full palette of makeup, complete with a soft blush brush and a nude-pink lip.
Beauty: Helen’s drab locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a bright coin of color around her face
All black: She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and a black sweater, adding a thin silver necklace as an accessory
The TV personality appeared in good spirits when she went to the competition and secured the presentation job for Channel 4 earlier this year.
She is currently rehearsing for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing – where she will appear alongside stars such as Kym Marsh, Matt Goss and Fleur East.
It’s not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show.
Talented: Following the news that she would be recording the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing, Helen was hit with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17 (pictured in the 00s)
She said: But this week she came back and appeared in Lorraine on Wednesday to set the record straight, explaining: “I thought it was so funny when they said it was a solution that I did the tap dance
Following the news that she would be taking up the dance challenge, Helen was inundated with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17.
The discovery came when she insisted she couldn’t dance, telling BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’
But when she came back this week, she showed up in Lorraine on Wednesday to set the record straight, explaining: “I thought it was so funny when they said it was a fix for me to do the tap dance.
Back again! It’s not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show
“I danced when I was a little girl, but I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public.”
Speaking further about the show in general, she said, “When they asked me to do Strictly, I was hesitant, but my friends forced me to do it.
“Who else gets to go to work and dress up!”
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Age: 55
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”