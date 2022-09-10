WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Helen Skelton keeps casual in leather-look leggings as she presents the Rugby Super League

Entertainment
By Merry

Helen Skelton stays casual in leather-look leggings as she takes a day off from rigorous rehearsals to return to presenting the Rugby Super League

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 15:30, September 10, 2022 | Updated: 15:33, September 10, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s set to join the star-studded Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year as the show gears up for another season.

But Helen Skelton, 39, went back to her day job on Saturday when she arrived for the Rugby Super League Play-off match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils – presenting for Channel 4.

The host kept her look understated for the game, as she opted for leather-look leggings with an oversized black sweater.

Helen Skelton, 39, stayed casual in leather leggings as she took a day off from rigorous rehearsals to return to presenting the Rugby Super League for Channel 4 on Saturday

Helen Skelton, 39, stayed casual in leather leggings as she took a day off from rigorous rehearsals to return to presenting the Rugby Super League for Channel 4 on Saturday

She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and added a thin silver chain as an accessory.

Helen’s ashen locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a brightly colored coin around her face.

She opted for a full palette of makeup, complete with a soft blush brush and a nude-pink lip.

Beauty: Helen's drab locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a bright coin of color around her face

Beauty: Helen's drab locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a bright coin of color around her face

Beauty: Helen’s drab locks were styled into a curl as they fell from a center part, with a bright coin of color around her face

All black: She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and a black sweater, adding a thin silver necklace as an accessory

All black: She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and a black sweater, adding a thin silver necklace as an accessory

All black: She paired the look with a pair of black Chelsea boots and a black sweater, adding a thin silver necklace as an accessory

The TV personality appeared in good spirits when she went to the competition and secured the presentation job for Channel 4 earlier this year.

She is currently rehearsing for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing – where she will appear alongside stars such as Kym Marsh, Matt Goss and Fleur East.

It’s not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show.

Talented: Following the news that she would be recording the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing, Helen was hit with 'fix' rumors - after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17 (pictured in the 00s)

Talented: Following the news that she would be recording the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing, Helen was hit with 'fix' rumors - after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17 (pictured in the 00s)

Talented: Following the news that she would be recording the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing, Helen was hit with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17 (pictured in the 00s)

Helen Skelton hits back at Strictly fix claims

Helen Skelton hits back at Strictly fix claims

She said: But this week she came back and appeared in Lorraine on Wednesday to set the record straight, explaining: “I thought it was so funny when they said it was a solution that I did the tap dance

Following the news that she would be taking up the dance challenge, Helen was inundated with ‘fix’ rumors – after news spread that she won a tap dance award when she was 17.

The discovery came when she insisted she couldn’t dance, telling BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

But when she came back this week, she showed up in Lorraine on Wednesday to set the record straight, explaining: “I thought it was so funny when they said it was a fix for me to do the tap dance.

Back again! It's not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show

Back again! It's not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show

Back again! It’s not the first rodeo for Helen, who briefly took to the dance floor for a 2012 Christmas special of the show

“I danced when I was a little girl, but I didn’t want to wear a leotard in public.”

Speaking further about the show in general, she said, “When they asked me to do Strictly, I was hesitant, but my friends forced me to do it.

“Who else gets to go to work and dress up!”

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Age: 55

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Married At First Sight star Selina…

Merry

Lewis Hamilton looks effortlessly…

Merry

Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil…

Merry
1 of 4,428

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More