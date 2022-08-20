Helen Skelton insists she can’t dance after signing up for Strictly… but won tap dancing award

Helen Skelton boasted of winning the 2000 Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview, it was alleged, but now insists she can’t dance.

The presenter, 39, will appear on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, having split from her rugby player husband Richie Myler, 32, earlier this year.

She said on BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

Talented: Helen Skelton ‘bragged about winning the Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview’…

But when asked in a 2016 interview to reveal a personal fact, the ex Blue Peter star is said to have proudly replied, “I won a Ken Dodd tap dance award when I was 17.”

She added in the resurfaced chat, according to: The sun: ‘Not many people know this, but I’m really good at tap dancing. People are often surprised that I can tap dance.’

Helen reportedly devoted her childhood to dance training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly jury during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special.

She had competed in All I Want for Christmas Is You along with Russian professional Artem Chigvintsev, receiving a score of 37 out of 40 from the judges.

Ken, known for his Diddy Men caricatures, passed away in 2018 at the age of 90. The International Dance Teachers’ Association counted him as a patron.

And in honor of his agent Keith McAndrews, he contributed two special awards for male and female nominees in the tap category to the organization’s International Theater Dance Awards.

Helen’s representative has been approached by MailOnline for comment.

Since she once wrote a manual on how to take care of them, Helen should be able to put her best feet forward in the dance program.

The former CBBC host took part in some grueling all-action activities like marathons and mountain climbs, and as a result, she became an expert in self-care.

She wrote, “My feet were probably the most important tool I had, so it was important that I took care of them.”

Her use of blister pads and tape helped her win the 2009 Namibian Ultra Marathon, which spans 124 miles, she wrote in her 2019 book, Wild Girl.

She recalled, “My blisters were so big the race doctor had to pierce them with a scalpel… I thought about telling people I’d failed. And that hurt more than my feet.’

Helen went on to claim that her nails were ‘pinging off my toes’ due to the effects of the marathon.

She added: It didn’t hurt, but it looked awful. I was quite proud of what I had experienced, so I scared people by asking them if they could guess what I was hiding in my bag. Don’t judge me. After all that running I deserved some fun.’

It follows reports that Helen signed up for Strictly after her estranged husband Richie shared a beloved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie officially went Instagram with his new love, 32, earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic mini break in Cornwall.

Helen announced in April that she was splitting up from the rugby star, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

A source told the mirror that signing up for Strictly would give her a lift, adding: “Marriage breakdown is hard to deal with, and Helen has understandably found it difficult. Staying on Strict will no doubt restore her confidence.’

Speaking of the glamorous side of Strictly, Helen said: “Most moms go to work and every mom who gets a chance to go to work gets her makeup, tea and learn something fun… I thought that was that.” was a gift. is it not?’

The Countryfile presenter revealed on her first BBC Radio 5 show since the announcement: ‘The thing that makes me nervous…I agreed a few days ago and people keep saying ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?”