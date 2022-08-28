Helen Skelton dons a leopard-print maxi dress as she departs BBC Radio 5 Live studios

<!–

Helen Skelton stunned onlookers as she left the BBC Radio 5 Live studios in Salford on Sunday, having presented her own show,

The host, 39, put on a fierce show in a white-and-green leopard print maxi dress, donning matching sunglasses and black sandals.

She is set to join Strictly Come Dancing before the show’s return next month.

Rising: Helen Skelton flashed brightly in a leopard print maxi dress as she left the BBC Radio 5 Live studios in Salford on Sunday ahead of her Strictly performance

The TV personality carried her essentials in a brown leather handbag and wore her blond locks in a sleek side part, while holding her cell phone.

She wore a collection of dazzling necklaces and wore a minimal amount of makeup to emphasize her natural beauty.

Helen will join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup for the show’s return in September.

Stunning: She wore a collection of dazzling necklaces and wore a minimal amount of makeup to emphasize her natural beauty

But she’s currently subject to a wave of controversy, after she reportedly bragged about winning the 2000 Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview — despite claiming she can’t dance for the TV appearance.

The Countryfile host said on BBC Radio 5 Live last week: ‘People keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, “No”, because isn’t the point of learning to dance?’

But when asked in a 2016 interview to reveal a personal fact, the ex Blue Peter star is said to have proudly replied, “I won a Ken Dodd tap dance award when I was 17.”

Talented: It comes as Helen ‘bragged about winning the Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award in a resurfaced interview’…

Wow! The presenter is said to have devoted her childhood to training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly jury during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special

She added in the re-emerged chat, according to The Sun: “Not many people know this, but I’m very good at tap dancing. People are often surprised that I can tap dance.’

Helen reportedly devoted her childhood to dance training and even received excellent marks from the Strictly jury during her stint in the 2012 Christmas special.

She had competed in All I Want for Christmas Is You along with Russian professional Artem Chigvintsev, receiving a score of 37 out of 40 from the judges.